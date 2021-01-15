13 bizarre food combinations you really have to try

Food is extremely personal, and we all have our own tastes and preferences.

Chances are you have a go-to combination that you know is delicious – even if it sounds strange on paper.

Looking to broaden your culinary horizons from the comfort of your kitchen? Try these bizarre-sounding food combinations…

1. Ice cream and chips… It’s the perfect marriage of sweet and salty, hot and cold – what’s not to like?

2. Cheese, honey, instant coffee granules… With sharpness, sweetness and a bit of smokiness, don’t knock this combination until you’ve tried it.

3. Watermelon and balsamic vinegar… Don’t make the mistake of thinking watermelon is just for dessert – it soaks up the tartness of balsamic perfectly. Pair with a sprinkling of feta and mint and you’ve got the perfect summer salad.

4. Oreos and orange juice… If dipping chocolate biscuits into milk isn’t your thing, you can try amping up the flavour with a glass of OJ.

5. Cereal and orange juice… See above.

6. KitKats and crisps… Can’t decide between sweet and savoury? Now you don’t have to.

7. Peanut butter and cheese… One thing is true in life: peanut butter and cheese go with everything. It’s a no-brainer then to put the two together.

8. Peas and ketchup… This is one for the condiment fiends out there.

9. Tomato and sugar sandwiches… When cooking with tomatoes, recipes often call for a sprinkling of sugar to help cut through the acidity. Putting together a sandwich isn’t quite like spending hours over an unctuous sauce, but why shouldn’t the same logic apply?

10. Dry Weetabix with butter… If you can’t stomach soggy cereal, enjoy crunchy Weetabix with the creaminess of butter slathered on top.

11. Cheese and mango pickle toasted sandwiches… The trick with this one is to toast everything together – even the pickle. Your lunch will never be the same again.

12. Cheddar and apple pie… Cheese and apples are a classic combination, so why not make a dessert of it?

13. Chocolate and avocado… Both are rich, creamy and delicious – it’s a match made in heaven.