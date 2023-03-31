3 delicious bakes to try this Easter

Easter isn’t complete without a sweet treat or two.

While it’s always a good plan to tuck into a chocolate egg, if you want to impress friends and family, it’s all about baking something yourself.

Whether you want to stick to the classics and make seasonally appropriate hot cross buns, studded with raisins, or want to push the boat out with a sugar-fest of New York-style Mini Egg cookies, there’s something for everyone.

These are three of baker Jane Dunn’s favourite Easter recipes…

1. Easter flapjacks

Ingredients:(Makes 16)

200g unsalted butter200g soft light brown sugar200g golden syrup400g rolled oats100g milk chocolate chips200g Easter chocolates

For the topping:100g milk chocolate, melted100g Easter chocolates, chopped

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan and line a 23cm square tin with parchment paper.

2. In a medium pan, add the butter, sugar and golden syrup, and melt over a low heat until smooth. Leave to cool for about five minutes.

3. In a large bowl, add the rolled oats, chocolate chips and Easter chocolates, and mix well. Pour the butter mixture over and stir to combine. Firmly press the mixture into the base of the tin and bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes, until it starts to brown around the edges and firm up. Leave to cool fully in the tin.

4. Carefully drizzle the melted milk chocolate over the flapjack while still in the tin. Scatter over the Easter chocolates, then chill in the fridge. Cut into squares with a sharp knife and enjoy.

2. Hot cross buns

Ingredients:(Makes 12)

225ml full-fat milk500g strong white bread flour, plus extra for dusting65g caster sugar½tsp salt1tsp ground cinnamon½tsp ground ginger½tsp ground nutmegZest of 1 orange7g dried yeast50g chilled unsalted butter, cubed2 eggs200g raisinsVegetable oil

For the topping:30g strong white bread flour30ml water1tbsp apricot jam

Method:

1. In a small pan, warm the milk until it’s just about steaming. Leave to one side.

2. In a large bowl, add the flour, sugar, salt, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, orange zest and yeast. Add the butter and rub the mixture between your fingertips until it resembles breadcrumbs. Add the warmed milk, eggs and raisins, and mix together. Knead for five to 10 minutes until the mixture is smooth, elastic and springy to touch.

3. Transfer the dough to a clean but lightly oiled bowl and cover with clingfilm. Leave to rise until doubled in size – this usually takes one to two hours. Once risen, turn out onto a floured work surface and knead lightly to ‘knock it back’.

4. Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan. Line a baking tray with parchment paper.

5. Divide the dough evenly into 12 balls (each should weigh about 98 grams) and place on the lined tray with a 1cm gap between them. Cover with a lightly oiled piece of clingfilm and leave for 45-60 minutes.

6. In a bowl, whisk the flour and water together and transfer to a piping bag with a piping nozzle fitted. Carefully pipe crosses over the dough balls. Bake in the oven for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and use a pastry brush to lightly glaze each bun with apricot jam, if you like them sticky and shiny. Leave to cool fully.

3. Mini egg cookies

Ingredients:(Makes 8)

125g unsalted butter, at room temperature100g soft light brown sugar75g white granulated sugar1 egg1tsp vanilla extract300g plain flour1½tsp baking powder½tsp bicarbonate of soda½tsp sea salt100g milk chocolate chips250g sugar-coated chocolate mini eggs, chopped50g sugar-coated chocolate mini eggs, whole

Method:

1. In a large bowl, cream the butter, brown sugar and white sugar together until smooth. Add the egg and vanilla extract and beat again. Add the flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda and sea salt, and beat until a dough is formed.

2. Add the chocolate chips and chopped mini eggs, and mix until well distributed.

3. Portion the dough out into eight balls (each should weigh about 120 grams) and lay out onto a flat tray that fits into your freezer. Once rolled into balls, add a few whole mini eggs to each cookie. Put the balls into the freezer for at least 30 minutes, or in the fridge to chill for an hour or so.

4. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan and line two baking trays with parchment paper. Remove the balls from the freezer or fridge and transfer to the lined baking trays (about four cookies per tray). Bake in the oven for 12-14 minutes. Leave to cool on the trays for at least 30 minutes, as they will continue to bake while cooling.

Jane’s Patisserie: Celebrate! by Jane Dunn is published by Ebury Press, priced £20. Photography by Ellis Parrinder. Available now.