3 gin cocktails to whet your whistle

When it comes to crafting cocktails, it always helps to hear the story and inspiration behind the drink – especially if you’re rustling one up at home and want to add a little bit of theatre to your favourite tipple.

“It’s not often you get to pull back the curtain and understand why your favourite cocktails are made in a certain way,” Ally Martin writes in his new book, The Curious Cocktail Cabinet.

“Many of the bartenders I collaborated with have also shared their secret sauces and homemade ingredients that add extra depth and character to the cocktails,” he reveals.

The book promises an eclectic mix of 100 recipes to highlight the versatility of gin – and Hendrick’s Gin in particular. The recipes range from easy peasy to curiously complex creations, perfect for cocktail hounds on the scent for something challenging.

Here are three faff-free favourites to get the party started…

1. Brewberry Yum

Created by Philip Stefanescu, of Tropic City, Bangkok, Thailand: “This bar packs a tropical punch. It’s one of the best places to party and enjoy top-notch drinks.”

Difficulty level – exceedingly easy…

“Phillip Stefanescu hails from Sweden and wanted to create a drink that reminded him of those Swedish midsummers.

“The blueberry jam here works wonderfully when combined with Hendrick’s Gin, mixed with mint and topped with the hoppy bitterness of the local beer. Do this and you’ve got one cool summer serve on your hands.”

Ingredients: 45ml gin, 25ml lemon juice, 25ml blueberry jam, 10ml simple syrup, 5 mint leaves, 30ml lager. Blueberries and mint sprig to garnish.

Method: Half-fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add all the ingredients (except the lager) and shake. Strain into a highball filled with cubed ice, top up with lager and garnish with a few blueberries and sprig of mint.

2. Mint 500

Created by Jason Scott, Bramble Bar & Lounge, Edinburgh, Scotland: “An underground Edinburgh institution that operates with military precision to deliver tasty, creative offerings against a backdrop of good tunes.”

Difficulty level – absurdly effortless…

“Created back in 2006, this drink has always been one that’s flown off the shelf and into the glasses of visitors to this hip-hop-filled cocktail haven.

“There are a lot of great flavours in here, which create an incredibly fresh cocktail.”

Ingredients: 50ml gin, 12.5ml pressed apple juice, 15ml freshly squeezed lime juice, 2.5ml vanilla syrup, 2.5ml elderflower cordial, 6 mint leaves, 2 basil leaves, 1 dash peach bitters, 1 dash egg white.

Method: Pour all ingredients into a shaker and ‘dry’ shake (without ice). Then half-fill the shaker with ice and shake rapidly, fine-strain into a cocktail glass and garnish with a basil leaf.

3. Nothing Com-Pears To You

Created by Tim Lefevre, Door 74, Amsterdam, Netherlands: “A charming prohibition-era-themed bar serving up a mix of creative and classic cocktails.”

Difficulty level – absurdly effortless…

“This drink is a twist on an old-school classic called the Tuxedo No.2. In this case, the maraschino is switched up for some delicious pear liqueur, which works perfectly with Hendrick’s Gin.

“The absinthe bumps up all the bright notes found in the gin and the aromatic sweetness of the white vermouth builds on the gorgeous floral character of Hendrick’s. There are no crazy techniques required – what makes this drink is quality ingredients, good ice and nice glassware.”

Ingredients (serves 6 to 8): 270ml gin, 270ml Dolin Blanc, 60ml pear liqueur, 12 dashes of orange bitters, 6 dashes absinthe, 140ml filtered water, lemon zest to garnish.

Method: Grab yourself a clean, empty 750ml glass bottle and use a funnel to add all the ingredients. Leave in your fridge to chill for at least three hours. To serve, shake well and pour into a chilled Nick & Nora glass or other stemmed glass, garnish with lemon zest.

Extracted from The Curious Cocktail Cabinet by Ally Martin, published by Ebury Press, priced £20. Photography by Haarala Hamilton. Available now.