3 healthy air fryer recipes you can make in under 30 minutes

The air fryer has become a staple in many kitchens, and it’s easier than ever to use them for quick, no-fuss meals. The devices are low-energy, often faster, alternatives to using a conventional oven.

Northern Irish chef Nathan Anthony, who rose to fame sharing air fryer and slow cooker recipes on his social media platform with four million followers, Bored Of Lunch, has released a new book, Healthy Air Fryer: 30 Minute Meals.

Here are three of his new recipes.

Crispy fried chicken

Ingredients(serves 6)

1.2kg chicken drumsticks and thighs, skin-on200ml buttermilk or 4 beaten eggs120g plain flour120g cornflour2tbsp paprika1tsp chilli powder1tbsp dried oregano1tsp dried thyme1tsp dried basil1tbsp mustard powder½tsp ground ginger1tbsp garlic granules1½tbsp white pepper1tbsp black pepper1tsp salt2tbsp vegetable oilOlive oil spray (not low-calorie)

Method(Prep: 10 minutes, cook: 20 minutes)

1. Coat the chicken pieces in the buttermilk or beaten egg.

2 Mix together all the dry ingredients in a bowl, then dredge the chicken first in this mix, then back into the buttermilk orbeaten egg, then coat in the dry mix one more time.

3 Add the vegetable oil to your air fryer and preheat for 2 minutes at 200°C.

4 This next step is very important; coat the chicken VERY well with the olive oil spray – the flour needs to look mostly yellow from the spray. Air-fry at 200°C for 20 minutes, turning and re-spraying halfway through cooking.

5 As your air fryer will be at capacity with the chicken, you could just pop some chips in the oven and heat some baked beans in the microwave or on the hob to accompany.

Cauliflower and aubergine flatbreads with a lime yoghurt

Ingredients(Serves 4)

1 cauliflower head, cut into florets1 aubergine, sliced1tbsp oil1tsp ground cumin1tsp turmeric1tbsp curry powder1tbsp paprika1tsp mild chilli powder4 flatbreadsSalt and pepper, to tasteFresh coriander, to garnishPickled veg, jalapeno or red onion, to serveHummus with a drizzle of olive oil, to serve

For the yoghurt:1tbsp tahini1 lime, zested6tbsp yoghurt

Method(Prep: 5 minutes, cook: 15 minutes)

1. Coat the cauliflower florets and aubergine slices in the oil and the spices and season to taste. Air-fry for 14-16 minutes at 190°C.

2 Combine all the yoghurt ingredients in a bowl.

3 Toast the flatbreads in the air fryer at 190°C for 1 minute, then serve alongside the yoghurt and hummus and garnish.

S’mores dip with banana and chocolate swirls

Ingredients(Serves 6)

2 ready-made crêpes or tortilla wraps2 heaped tbsp chocolate hazelnut spread (for example, Nutella)2 bananas icing sugar, to dust

For the s’mores dip:300g milk chocolate, broken into pieces200g large marshmallows

Method

1 Spread each crêpe or wrap with the chocolate hazelnut spread and add a peeled banana on top of each one, placed up to the edge, then roll up the crêpe or wrap until you reach the end. Dust with icing sugar and cut into bite-size chunks. If you want, cook in the air fryer at 200°C for 7 minutes.

2. For the s’mores dip, place the chocolate on the bottom of a heatproof dish, then scatter the marshmallows on top in an even layer, making sure they fully cover the chocolate. Air-fry at 160°C for 5–6 minutes until gooey and melted.

3 Serve the banana swirls along with the s’mores dip, get stuck in and enjoy. I like to dust the crêpe bites again with icing sugar just before dipping.

Extracted from Bored of Lunch: Healthy Air Fryer: 30 Minute Meals by Nathan Anthony (Ebury Press, £20). Photography by Dan Jones.