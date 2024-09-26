3 new Jamie Oliver recipes to make this autumn

Twenty five years since he first appeared on our screens as the Naked Chef, Jamie Oliver has released his latest book, Simply Jamie.

The 49-year-old – who made a name for himself making cooking accessible – covers midweek meals, trusty traybakes, and dishes made with whatever you can rustle up from store cupboard ingredients, with more than 130 recipes in the new book in total.

Here are three of our top picks to try out…

Easiest cornbread

This chuck-it-all-in method, where you can bake and serve in the pan, means less fuss but big flavour.

Ingredients(Serves 12+, prep 11 minutes, cook 30 minutes)

1 x 325g tin of sweetcorn1 x 215g jar of sliced jalapeños1 x 300g tub of cottage cheese100ml semi-skimmed milk300g cornmeal300g self-raising flour1 heaped teaspoon baking powder4 large free-range eggs1 bunch of spring onions100g Cheddar cheeseOlive oil

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/gas 6. Tip the sweetcorn and jalapeños (with the juice from both) into a large bowl with the cottage cheese, milk, cornmeal, flour and baking powder, then crack in the eggs.

2. Trim, finely slice and add the spring onions, chop and add most of the Cheddar, along with 6 tablespoons of olive oil, then season well with sea salt and black pepper and give it all a good mix together.

3. Transfer the mixture into a 30cm non-stick ovenproof frying pan, spread it out evenly and smooth the top, crumble over the remaining Cheddar, drizzle with a little more oil, then bake for 30 minutes, or until risen and golden.

4. Enjoy it warm, fresh from the oven, or cool, wrap and store in the fridge for up to three days, ready for future meals.

Energy 267kcalFat 13.3gSat fat 4.3gProtein 10.3gCarbs 28.6gSugars 2.1gSalt 1.2gFibre 1.6g

Roasted veg with camembert fondue

Everything tastes better with oozy melted cheese, and here, humble veg sing after a gentle roast.

Ingredients(Serves 6, prep 7 minutes, cook 55 minutes)

3 sweet potatoes (800g total)3 mixed-colour peppers3 cloves of garlicOlive oilRed wine vinegar3 mixed-colour onions250g Camembert cheese1 French baguette½ a bunch of basil (15g)

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/gas 6. Scrub the sweet potatoes and slice into 1½cm-thick rounds. Deseed the peppers and slice into chunky wedges. Peel and slice the garlic. Toss it all in a large roasting tray with 1 tablespoon each of olive oil and red wine vinegar and a pinch of sea salt and black pepper.

2. Halve the unpeeled onions and carefully place cut-side down directly on the bars of the oven, placing the tray of veg beneath. Roast for 45 minutes.

3. Remove the tray from the oven and use tongs to move the onions to your board, then remove the skins, break the onions apart and toss with the veg.

4. Leaving a 1cm rim around the edge, cut the rind off the top of the Camembert, then nestle it into the middle of the tray, drizzle with a little oil, season with black pepper and bake for a final 10 minutes, warming the baguette alongside. Pick over the basil leaves, and serve!

Energy 475kcalFat 11.7gSat fat 6gProtein 18.3gCarbs 74.2gSugars 16gSalt 1.7gFibre 9.8g

Upside-down noodle rice bowl

Contrasting simple noodles, rice and veg with oozy spiced eggs and tangy Sichuan chilli oil is a real joy.

Ingredients(Serves 2, total time 18 minutes)

1 nest of vermicelli rice noodles (50g)Sesame oil1 x 320g packet of mixed stir-fry vegOlive oil30g unsalted cashew nuts2 tablespoons low-salt soy sauce1 x 250g packet of cooked brown rice2 limes2 free-range eggsCurry powderSichuan chilli oil½ a bunch of coriander (15g)

Method

1. Rehydrate the noodles in a deep 16cm serving bowl according to the packet instructions, then drain, return to the bowl, and toss in a little sesame oil.

2. Tip the stir-fry veg into a very hot large non-stick frying pan with a little olive oil and the cashews and fry for 4 minutes, or until just tender, tossing regularly. Season to perfection with the soy, then pile the veg into the bowl on top of the noodles.

3. Crumble the rice into the same pan, squeezing over the juice of 1 lime. Once hot, layer on top of the veg and press down with a fish slice to compact.

4. Quickly wipe out the pan and place back on a medium heat. Drizzle in 2 tablespoons of olive oil, crack in the eggs and season with a pinch of sea salt and black pepper, then dust with curry powder. Cook to your liking, spooning over the hot oil as they cook.

5. Turn out the bowl (like a sandcastle!), top with the spiced fried eggs, spoon over Sichuan chilli oil to taste, and pick over the coriander leaves. Squeeze over the remaining lime juice and serve.

Energy 593kcalFat 32.7gSat Fat 5.8gProtein 15.8gCarbs 48.2gSugars 8.6gSalt 1.8gFibre 8.6g

Simply Jamie by Jamie Oliver is published by Penguin Michael Joseph © Jamie OliverEnterprises Limited (2024 Simply Jamie), priced £30. Recipe photography: © David Loftus, 2024. Available now.