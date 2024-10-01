3 of Paul Hollywood’s best bread recipes

When you think of Paul Hollywood, you think of bread.

His father was a baker, and Hollywood soon followed in his footsteps – working in exclusive hotels like The Dorchester in London. He even set up the Paul Hollywood Artisan Bread company, making a name for himself in 2008 for making a £15-a-loaf Roquefort and almond sourdough sold in Harrods, which at the time The Telegraph claimed was the most expensive loaf in Britain.

Hollywood, 58, is now best known as a steely-eyed judge on The Great British Bake Off, which recently kicked off its 15th series.

In a new edition of his classic cookbook 100 Great Breads – originally published in 2004 – Hollywood writes: “Bread is the one natural food that has been with us for centuries, but in recent years it has taken a back seat while we indulged our passion for fast foods bursting with additives and E numbers.”

If you want to start baking bread Hollywood-style, these three recipes from 100 Great Breads are a brilliant starting point.

They showcase simple, delicious bakes from various countries – starting with a wholemeal soda bread from Ireland (which you can easily make with white flour if you fancied); a French loaf called a pain de campagne (country bread), which is best served toasted or with cheese; and an Italian ciabatta – a multi-purpose recipe which can be used for making pizzas or garlic bread too.

1. Wholemeal soda bread

Ingredients:(Makes 1 loaf)

250g strong white flour, plus extra for dusting250g wholemeal flour20g baking powder1tsp salt75g butter, softened270ml milk30ml buttermilk

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/gas mark 6. Line a baking tray. Put all the ingredients into a large bowl and work together to form a soft dough, adding a dash more milk if necessary. Shape into a ball and flatten slightly, then dust the top with a little flour and cut a cross into the top.

2. Put onto the baking tray and bake for 30–35 minutes until golden brown. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

Variation: This bread can be made with 100 per cent white flour – just replace the wholemeal flour with 250g white flour. Proceed as above.

2. Pain de campagne

Ingredients:(Makes 1 loaf)

400g strong white flour, plus extra for dusting100g rye flour10g salt20g yeast50g butter, softenedLarge bunch of fresh oregano, destalked and chopped300ml water

Method:

1. Put all the ingredients, except the water, into a bowl, then slowly add the water and mix in with your hands until all the flour on the sides of the bowl has been incorporated.

2. Tip the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead for six minutes. Put the dough back in the bowl and leave for two hours.

3. Line a baking tray. Tip the dough out onto a floured surface and shape into a ball, then slightly flatten with your hands and dust with flour. Using a knife, mark out a square shape on top of the dough, put on the baking tray and leave to rise for one hour.

4. Preheat the oven to 220°C/425°F/gas mark 7. Bake for 30 minutes until golden brown, then transfer to a wire rack to cool.

3. Ciabatta

Ingredients:(Makes 4 loaves)

500g strong white flour, plus extra for dusting30g yeast10g salt400ml water30ml olive oil

Method:

1. Put the flour, yeast and salt into a food mixer, taking care not to put the salt on top of the yeast. Add 300ml of the water along with the olive oil and, using a dough hook and slow speed, mix for three minutes to bring the ingredients together.

2. Slowly begin to add the remaining water and mix for a further five to eight minutes on a medium speed. The dough should now be wet and stretch easily when pulled.

3. Place the dough into an oiled two litre plastic tub and leave for about two hours, or until doubled in size.

4. Line two baking trays. Tip the dough out onto a heavily floured surface and cut the dough in half lengthways, then divide each half in two lengthways so you have four pieces of dough. Gently stretch each piece of dough so it is about 20.5cm long, then place on the lined baking trays to rest for one hour.

5. Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/gas mark 6. Dust the loaves with flour and bake for 20–25 minutes until golden brown, then transfer to a wire rack to cool.

100 Great Breads by Paul Hollywood is published by Hamlyn, priced £25. Photography by Neil Barclay. Available now.