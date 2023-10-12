3 of the best vodka cocktails to toast autumn

When it comes to vodka cocktails, some might say there’s a recipe to suit every taste.

Cited as the most versatile spirit in the world, vodka bridges the gap between sweet and savoury, works like a dream in short and long drinks, and is the headline spirit in a twist on one of the world’s most famous cocktails – the vodka martini.

Moreover, labels such as Absolut have become iconic with their distinctive bottle design, creative campaigns and high-profile classics, leaving us thirsty for more.

Here are three of the best mixes to rustle up right now…

1. Pornstar Martini

“The smooth taste of vanilla in the vodka elevates the sharp, tropical sweetness of the passion fruit, creating a hedonistic classic that’s become one of the most popular cocktails,” suggests an excerpt from Absolut Cocktails: Absolut Vodka Drinks For Every Occasion.

“It’s often served with a shot of Champagne on the side to balance the sweetness in the cocktail and take the sense of celebration up a level.”

Ingredients: 45ml Absolut Vanilla, 15ml vanilla syrup, 25ml passion fruit purée, 1 passion fruit, 2.5cm thick slice pineapple, Champagne or sparkling wine.

Method: Start by muddling the pineapple in a shaker. Add the vodka, syrup and purée, top with ice cubes. Shake vigorously and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with half a passion fruit and serve with a shot of ice-cold sparkle.

2. Cosmopolitan

“This blushingly pink cocktail was given A-list status by a certain NYC-based sitcom – it might be a Nineties icon, but it’s no throwback,” the book suggests.

They say its all about the balance here, with the fresh taste of lemon-flavoured vodka and lime “matching the sweetness of the triple sec and cranberry juice.”

Ingredients: 40ml Absolut Citron, 20ml triple sec, 20ml lime juice, 20ml cranberry juice, 1 twist orange zest.

Method: Half fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the ingredients and shake vigorously. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass, then twist a piece of orange zest over the drink so all the delicious oils spray onto the surface. Drop the garnish in as the final touch.

3. Vodka Martini

As the book says, “Unveil a few of these at your party, and watch it get a whole lot more sophisticated.”

Ingredients: 45ml Absolut Vodka, 5ml dry vermouth, 1 twist lemon zest, 1 whole green olive.

Method: Half fill a mixing glass with ice. Add the vodka and vermouth, and stir until perfectly chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass before twisting a piece of lemon zest over the drink, making sure all the delicious oils land on the surface. Garnish with the twisted lemon zest and a green olive.

Extracted from Absolut. Cocktails: Absolut Vodka Drinks For Every Occasion, published by Quadrille, priced £20. Available now.