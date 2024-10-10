3 wicked cocktails for Halloween parties
When it comes to an evening of gothic get-togethers and spooky concoctions to bewitch your friends, Halloween celebrations (October 31) are where it’s at.
To spark a good measure of sorcery, your creepy celebrations deserve these playful pours…
1. Brockmans Smoky Rosemary Paloma
Aromatic with agave in the botanical mix and just the right peppery kick on its tail, nuances of pink grapefruit, citrus and dark berries make themselves known in Brockmans Agave Cut (£46, 70cl, Brockmans Gin) – a gin infused with Mexican agave spirit.
It’s one you can sip neat, raise the bar on fright night and enjoy its chilling charm in this zesty concoction…
Ingredients: 50ml Brockmans Agave Cut, 12.5ml lime juice, 25ml pink grapefruit juice, 7.5ml rosemary syrup, 50ml soda. Grapefruit twist and smoked rosemary to garnish.
Method: Half-fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the gin, juices and syrup. Shake vigorously and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Top with soda and garnish with a twist of grapefruit and smoked sprig of rosemary.
2. Jaisalmer’s Spiced Pumpkin Cocktail
Delve into the dark side with Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin (£37.50, 70cl, The Whisky Exchange). The combination of 11 botanicals sourced from the four corners of India creates a smooth, peppery gin with an exotic note. Think vetiver, coriander, liquorice, lemongrass, cubeb pepper aromatic spice and tea notes to tease the taste buds ahead of the witching hour.
Check out this terrifyingly good tipple for trick-or-treat parties…
Ingredients: 50ml Jaisalmer Gin, 25ml Monin Pumpkin Spice Syrup, 20ml lemon juice. Cinnamon stick to garnish.
Method: Half-fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the Jaisalmer, syrup and lemon juice. Shake vigorously and double strain into a chilled Martini glass. Garnish with a cinnamon stick.
3. Silent Pool’s Dark Swarm
Spellbindingly delicious and juniper-forward with 24 botanicals highlighting the best ingredients local to this Surrey Hills distillery, Silent Pool Gin (£42.50, 70cl, Silent Pool Distillers) is a refreshing go-to with its floral layers of lavender and chamomile.
With a subtle salinity from the squid ink, here’s their spin on killer cocktails…
Ingredients: 50ml Silent Pool Gin, 25ml spiced simple syrup, 25ml lemon. Squid ink for colouring. Dehydrated citrus wheel to garnish.
Method: Half-fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the gin, syrup and lemon, shake vigorously and double strain into a chilled Coupette glass. Add a hint of squid ink to darken the drink.
