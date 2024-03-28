5 cocktails to cheer springtime

Thirsty for something to perk up your palate?

When it comes to rustling up a cocktail, seasonal serves with thoughts of the great outdoors are just the ticket – with enticing flavour profiles, from fresh and crisp, to a sense of sweetness to balance that sour.

Here’s what we’re shaking up and steeped in springtime newness…

1. The Dubliner Irish Capel Street Sour

With some toothsome honeycomb and caramel in the mix, The Dubliner Irish Whiskey Liqueur, Whiskey and Honeycomb (£25.25, 70cl, The Whisky Exchange) promises a smooth ride all the way.

Ingredients: 50ml The Dubliner Irish Whiskey Liqueur, Whiskey and Honeycomb, 25ml lime juice, 15ml demerara sugar syrup 2:1, 1 dash Angostura Bitters. Mint leaf to garnish.

Method: Half-fill a cocktail shaker with ice: Add the ingredients and shake vigorously. Strain into a Nick & Nora glass, garnish with a mint leaf (gently slap the mint leaf first to release the oils and aromas), squeeze the lime wedge and add to the drink.

2. Mermaid Seaview Sour

With some zesty lemon, peppery notes and hint of salt to tickle the taste buds, Mermaid Gin (£41, 70cl, Isle of Wight Distillery) will put the wind in your sails.

Ingredients: 50ml Mermaid Gin, 25ml lemon juice, 25ml lime juice, 25ml peach syrup, 35ml orange juice, dash of vegan foamer. Lemon peel and cherry to garnish.

Method: Half-fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add gin and juices, shake vigorously and strain over an ice-filled tumbler. Top with foamer and garnish with lemon peel and a single cherry.

3. Kavka Estate Negroni

Cited as bold, distinctive and silky smooth, Polish Kavka Estate Vodka (£29, 70cl, Threshers) makes for a delicious twist on this classic cocktail.

Ingredients: 50ml Kavka Estate Vodka, 40ml sweet vermouth, 40ml Campari Bitters. Orange peel for garnish.

Method: Fill a rock glass with ice. Add the ingredients, sir slowly and garnish with orange peel.

4. Monkey Shoulder Core Blimey

A rich, blended malt which delivers rich, fruity notes, Monkey Shoulder Scotch Whisky (£31, 70cl, Waitrose) works well in all manner of cocktails.

Ingredients: 30ml Monkey Shoulder, 15ml Cointreau, Appletiser. Mint sprig and apple slice for garnish.

Method: Add Monkey Shoulder and Cointreau into a wine glass filled with ice. Stir slowly, top with Appletiser and garnish with fresh mint sprig and slice of apple.

5. Hendrick’s Grand Cabaret Royale

A new addition to Hendrick’s Cabinet of Curiosities, Hendrick’s Grand Cabaret Limited Edition Gin (£30.95, 70cl, House of Malt) features stone fruit flavours for added depth, with enticing nuances of sweet herbs among the botanicals.

Ingredients: 30ml Hendrick’s Grand Cabaret, 30ml cranberry juice, 15ml lime juice, 15ml simple syrup, champagne or sparkling wine. Cucumber Slice and orange peel for garnish.

Method: Add gin, juices and syrup to a balloon glass. Stir slowly, top with champagne or sparkling wine. Garnish with a cucumber slice and orange peel. And there you have it!