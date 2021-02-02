5 fancy restaurant meal kits to pre-order for Valentine’s Day

With most of us still facing lockdown restrictions, Valentine’s Day will look a little different this year.

That doesn’t mean you have to skip the day entirely though. If you usually like to celebrate with dinner out, take your pick of meal kits from the best chefs – they’ve become big business in lockdown.

The idea is, a box of restaurant quality dishes and ingredients is delivered to your door, requiring just a little prep and cooking on your part. They’re a great way of breaking up the monotony of lockdown weekends, while also supporting restaurants.

Keen to pull out all the stops this Valentine’s Day? Look to these top chefs for help…

Hame by Adam Handling

For a truly decadent Valentine’s Day, Scottish chef Adam Handling has you covered. His special menu for two comes with caviar, lobster tagliatelle and roast duck – finished off with a chocolate and raspberry mousse cake and truffles.

At £250 for two people, this is definitely a treat. Don’t worry if you’re not a pro in the kitchen; Handling says: “Just scan the QR code on the recipe card, included with your order, to see a video of me showing you how to cook all the prepared components and put the finishing touches to your dishes.”

Available for delivery in the UK on February 12. Order here.

Norma London

Italian food is all about romance – and luckily, Norma London and chef Ben Tish have things nailed in this department. The Valentine’s Feasting Boxes (£175) includes fresh pasta, scallops, focaccia, steak with truffled potatoes – you certainly won’t go hungry.

Cocktails and a bottle of wine will help bring the party spirit – but remember February 14 is on a Sunday this year, so there might be a few sore heads on Monday morning.

Delivered on February 12, this box is available across the UK (excluding the Scottish Highlands and islands, Northern Ireland, the Isle of Wight, the Isle of Man, Channel Isles or Isles of Scilly). Order here.

José Pizarro

If you struggle to choose a meal at a restaurant, tapas might be more your speed. For Valentine’s Day, Spanish chef José Pizarro is offering a tapas-inspired menu, including spinach and goat’s cheese croquetas, tortilla de patatas and cod al pil pil.

Available for delivery on February 11 across the UK, costing £75. Order here.

Stein’s at Home

If you’re a seafood lover, Rick Stein’s dedicated Valentine’s Day lobster menu is for you. A lobster thermidor for two comes with a scallops starter, a chocolate dessert and half a bottle of champagne.

The food comes as prepared as possible – you just have to put on the finishing touches. The lobster menu costs £136, but that’s not the only Valentine’s Day option – if you want to start your Sunday right, order the luxury breakfast box. Costing £72.50, it’s got everything you’d need for a celebratory brekkie: champagne, bacon, sausages, eggs, sourdough – the works.

Buy the lobster menu here, and the breakfast here. You can order the box to arrive February 13, available for UK addresses (excluding some offshore islands and Northern Ireland).

Sustainable Seafood Ireland

This menu comes from chef Niall Sabongi and Sustainable Seafood Ireland, and includes oysters, caviar, halibut and lobster en croute with champagne butter. It’s a celebration of seafood – you just have to add some simple sides, like potatoes and broccoli.

Costing €180 (£160), it feeds two to four people – so you’ll hopefully have leftovers to brighten up February 15.

Available for delivery in Dublin between February 11 and 12. Order here.