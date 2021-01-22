5 interesting coffee subscriptions to treat yourself to

Long gone are the days when a jar of instant coffee was considered enough for a decent coffee morning.

Such is the surge in coffee culture and the trend for speciality coffee houses, the perfect brew is something many of us are now in pursuit of.

These are the best brands that’ll deliver to your door, for coffee connoisseurs craving their next shot…

1. Blue Coffee Box

TODO: define component type factbox

Putting the X factor into speciality coffee, Blue Coffee Box handpick gourmet coffee from 22 countries, selected for your taste preference, with five options for your brewing method. Grind at home on demand with a Blue Coffee Bag of single origin coffee from £7.99 (227g) per month and choose your roast – but we love the idea of their Coffee Concierge selecting it for you. It’s also delivered in a letter-friendly box with tasting notes.

2. Monmouth Coffee Company

TODO: define component type factbox

With the option of a three month or six month subscription from £31 (1 x 250g), this letterbox friendly coffee delivery from the guys at Monmouth will include a blend they think is tasting ‘especially great’. But if you have a taste for two surprise brown paper bags (biodegradable) each month, you can up the order to 2 x 250g (£54). Both coffees will complement each other, so great for AM and PM coffee moments.

3. Horsham Coffee Roaster

TODO: define component type factbox

Horsham offer a range of coffee subscriptions, so you don’t have to be tied in. Choose between their coffee of the month, something consistent or solely organic coffee. From £6 per month (1 x 250g) for a three month subscription, the coffee arrives in a PET plastic pouch. Dedicated to responsible environmental practices (they also work with charity onetreeplanted.org), each pack comes with everything you need to know about the coffee.

4. Perky Blenders

TODO: define component type factbox

This coffee hub offers subscriptions in a range of different ‘clubs’, as well as gifts (such as the 2021 kickstarter pack with their January Coffee of the Month) and accessories. Perky Blenders’ six week club, £39 (1 x 200g) has the option of four styles of coffee, eight different grinds and arrives in a letterbox-friendly bag every week for six weeks. And the coffee? Exciting blends and single origin with exotic tasting profiles – and if you want to gift another coffee lover, you can personalise a bag. We’re in.

5. North Star Coffee Roasters

TODO: define component type factbox

North Star Coffee Roasters pride themselves on the highest quality, ethically sourced coffee from around the world, and the focus is on the story behind the coffee, with real insight into the coffee farmer, region, tasting profile and best brew method. Try their Top of the Crops 250g metal filter subscription, from £8 a week, and receive a rotating list of single origin coffees for espresso and other metal filter methods. Chances are, you’ll be full of beans.