5 of the quirkiest bars you should visit in Manchester's northern quarter

Manchester houses diverse bars with unique themes. The Whiskey Jar, a former mill, boasts a broad whiskey collection, live music and an industrial vibe. The Fitzgerald, a basement bar on Stevenson Square, offers unique cocktails amidst a 1920s atmosphere. Blockbuster, a cocktail bar with a 90s video shop theme, promises nostalgia mixed with unique cocktails. Dusk Til Pawn, resembling an old pawn shop, serves drinks amid eclectic vintage interiors. The Daisy, inspired by Paris' district of Pigalle, delivers a minimalist, chic aesthetic. Each venue offers a unique blend of drinks and ambience.

Franco Manca, a sourdough Neapolitan pizza chain with roughly 70 UK branches, has expanded its menu with four new pizzas and a range of sides. The pizza restaurant, which has two branches in Manchester, is renowned for its fresh, affordable pizzas. Recent additions to the menu include slow-cooked beef ragu, traditional halloumi, wild mushrooms, and Tuscan pork fennel sausage pizzas, among others. Despite a disappointing tiramisu dessert, the restaurant's hazelnut cake with Madagascan vanilla ice cream was praised. To celebrate its 15th anniversary, Franco Manca has introduced a special pizza topped with Galician sardines, organic tomatoes, and more, available until the end of the month.

Hospitality establishments across Glasgow are delighted to be named finalists in the 2023 Scottish Bar and Pub Awards, previously the DRAM Awards. Among the Glasgow-based finalists are Cathouse Rock Club, Radisson RED Sky Bar, The Piper Whisky Bar, and The Pot Still. The awards, now in their 28th year, are Scotland’s longest-running hospitality accolades and are often dubbed the industry's "Oscars". The winners will be unveiled at a gala dinner at The Doubletree Hilton Hotel in Glasgow on 29 August. This year saw a record number of public votes across various categories.

Ubiquitous Chip Bar and Brasserie are now open seven days a week, offering fresh seasonal dishes and a comprehensive drinks list. Located at the heart of the West End, it now accepts bookings with extended hours. Enjoy a lunch menu from Monday to Thursday, A la carte dishes all week, and world-renowned cocktails and freshly drawn pints from the bar. From Wednesday to Sunday, the restaurant operates with a tasting menu, a delightful gastronomic exploration of Scotland, alongside their A la Carte and Sunday roast. More details can be found at ubiquitouschip.co.uk.

In the multicultural city of Birmingham, Asian cuisine, including sushi, ramen and rice bowls, has become a staple food. Sushi bars, offering compact yet flavourful bites, are popular. The rise of social media has made cooking these delicacies at home more achievable. But for those craving a special Japanese meal, Birmingham offers several highly-rated restaurants. Based on Google reviews, we've ranked the top eight Japanese eateries in the city to help make your dining choice simpler.

Virgin Hotels Glasgow, the second European property from Sir Richard Branson's luxury brand, is now open for bookings. It boasts numerous dining venues, a mezzanine entertainment destination and various meeting spaces. Its design by Teddy Mayer and Silk Property Group pays tribute to Glasgow's shipbuilding history. The chambers are exquisitely decorated and feature a range of modern amenities, including bespoke artwork by Scottish artists. Tom Gibson, General Manager, expressed his excitement at the hotel's opening, promising an exceptional level of service and culinary experience. This follows the successful launch of Virgin Hotels Edinburgh earlier this year.

WOOD Manchester, under chef Simon Wood, celebrates its sixth anniversary and nomination for Manchester's best restaurant with a fresh menu. The new approach trades the tasting menu for a small and big plate format, without sacrificing its fine dining quality. Dishes will maintain the use of locally sourced ingredients and boast a playful blend of flavours. Despite its high-end offerings, WOOD guarantees a relaxed, welcoming environment. The venue provides a peaceful, luxurious experience with a knowledgeable and attentive service. Its menu features a variety of seafood and innovative dishes, ending with a selection of artisan cheeses and icewine.

When celebrities visit Glasgow, where do they frequent? Explore local restaurants and bars favoured by stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jon Hamm, Billie Eilish and Beyonce.