6 amazing pink wines to drink this spring
Fashionable, fun and easy on the eye, you can’t beat a rosy blush palette to pull a crowd and tease the tastebuds.
Especially with its growing popularity as a wine for all seasons, the rise of rosé means we don’t have to wait for deckchair weather to sink the pink.
To put you in a sunny frame of mind, we’ve plucked six rosés to toast springtime soirées…
Still…
1. Le Bijou Rosé de Sophie Valrose Coteaux de Béziers 2022, Languedoc, France, £9.99, Waitrose
Beautifully fragrant with refreshing aromas of red fruits, this rosé will bring some Mediterranean sunshine to the party with succulent peachy fruit, touches of pear, nectarine and just enough acidity keeping it fresh and balanced. Charming.
2. La Terrasse Rosé Pays d’Oc 2022, Languedoc, France, £10.50, Sainsbury’s
A beautiful effort from one of the sunny Languedoc’s leading winemakers, this elegant, aromatic rosé offers a delectable array of apricot and red fruits with an alluring silky texture, crisp, fresh finish with a fine line of acidity. Very enjoyable.
3. Maison Saint Aix ‘Aix’ Rosé 2023, Coteaux d’Aix Provence, France, £18.99, Majestic
Stunning from first sip and pinnacle of a Provençal pink, this one’s exquisitely scented with alluring white stone fruits. Think mouth-filling flavours of juicy white peaches, ripe pear and wild berries accented by citrusy notes, tasting fresh, satin smooth and lingering. Bright and beautiful ballet slipper pink.
Sparkling…
4. Fleurs De Prairie Luberon, France, £10, Morrisons
These fine beads of bubbles open up with gentle floral notes, hints of fresh raspberries and dried cherry with an attractive herbaceous note lingering onto the finish. Fresh, characterful and far from frivolous.
5. Della Vite Prosecco Rosé DOC Millesimato 2021, £19.49 (was £21.99), Italy, The Bottle Club
Pink prosecco took the rosé world by storm when it launched a few years ago, and this one by celeb Delevingne sisters (Chloe, Poppy and Cara) is a must. Fresh, creamy and rounded, blossomy notes, flashes of strawberry, lots of juicy red berries and peaches come into play, with a jazzy fresh finish.
6. Nyetimber Rosé Multi-Vintage Gift Box, West Sussex, England, £46, Nyetimber
Cited as one of England’s best sparkling wine producers, this pukka pink thrills from word go and really offers a sense of place in an easy drinking style. With delectable aromas of wild strawberries, hint of shortbread and hedgerow fruits; redcurrants, raspberry and cherry flavours dominate the textured palate with a long, lingering finish. Elegant and very stylish.
