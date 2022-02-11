6 bargain bottles of wines for £10 or less

Sometimes, it’s nice to keep it simple.

Whether it’s mid-week Wednesday or thirsty Thursday, you don’t always want a wine with the wow factor.

Just a decent glass to set the tone and unwind with – what wine enthusiasts like to call the ‘support band wine.’

Not the top billers but mood boosters to draw you in, more mainstream than offbeat, and just happen to be bang on the money.

Here’s what we’re opening up…

1. Pierre Jaurant French Chardonnay 2020, IGP Pays d’Oc, France (£6.29 Aldi)

(Pierre Jaurant/PA)

Best known for its Mediterranean climate and sun-kissed fruit, the Pays d’Oc in southern France is a goldmine for ripe, juicy chardonnay and this one’s upbeat melody of fresh tropical fruits is dialled up by a touch of toasty brioche on the lingering finish.

2. Adnams Chianti 2020, Italy (£8.99, Adnams)

(Adnams/PA)

A sangiovese that sings from the glass, Adnams own-label wine range offers some real gems and this one’s right up there with its violet aromas, soft cherry fruit, rhythm of raspberry, savoury nuances and smooth, easy drinking finish with enough oomph to funk up anything in a rich tomato sauce.

3. Waitrose Loved & Found Pais 2020, Maule, Chile (£7.99, Waitrose, in-store)

(Waitrose/PA)

Pais may be Chile’s mainstream grape but this one’s a bona fide hit with its explosive plummy and blackberry aromas with a herbal edge, a foundation of plush ripe berries underpinned with spicy notes and a fleshy, floral, juicy finish. A lesser known variety that’s making waves on the wine scene and downright delicious.

4. Juan de Juanes Garnacha Tempranillo Syrah 2020, Valencia, Spain (£9.99, Virgin Wines)

(Virgin Wines/PA)

With its silky symphony of fragrant red fruits, this power trio of garnacha, tempranillo and syrah more than delivers with its solid flavours of black cherry, raspberry and blackberry, feeling rich and vibrant with a persistent finish and vivid from start to finish. A crowd pleaser.

5. La Belle Angèle Sauvignon Blanc 2020, France (£8.99, Majestic)

(La Belle Angèle/PA)

An artistic culture pick… La Belle Angèle was a famous beauty from the 1900s cited for her joie de vivre. This has all the charm you’d expect with its crisp, refreshing character serving as the perfect backdrop for citrus, apple and gooseberry flavours. Right on tempo and a top drop with seafood starters or even a sneaky pack of prawn cocktail crisps.

6. M&S Found Cabernet Franc 2019, Mendoza, Argentina (£10, Marks & Spencer, in-store)

(M&S/PA)

Centred around a sultry label, this cabernet franc’s a solo act rather than a member of a Bordeaux-style blend and instantly draws you in with its burst of cassis, leafy herbs and enticing aromatics which follow through on the palate, fanning out beautifully on the firm finish.