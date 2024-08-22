6 brilliant bottles of wine that won’t break the bank

When it comes to choosing a great wine, choices abound.

After all, it’s easy to spend a bundle on a blue-chip label, or revered region – Bordeaux and Napa Valley immediately come to mind.

But how about the days when you don’t want to think too hard about what you’re sipping – just smile, taste and live for the moment?

Think luxe-for-less libations, and these wines are bang on the money…

1. Jam Shed Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina, £7, Tesco

In the crowd-pleasing aisle of magnificent malbec – let’s face it, even if red wine isn’t your go-to, this is the grape everyone gravitates to – this one stands out for pure drinkability. Cited as ‘rich, jammy and smooth,’ it’s a delicious fruit bomb for everyday drinking.

2. Letter Collection Pinot Noir 2023, Chile, £7.99, SPAR, in-store

Another South American which comes highly recommended, this soft, silky-smooth pinot proves Chile’s growing reputation for perfecting this variety – and punches above its weight. Think enticing raspberry and cherry flavours, floral notes, and can be enjoyed slightly chilled when the sun has its hat on.

3. La Vieille Ferme Red 2022, France, £8.50, Tesco

A perennial favourite, this red rises to whatever the occasion, and never fails to delight with vivid bursts of ripe berry fruits, veil of soft spice and velvety smooth finish. Fragrant with plenty of spiced blackberry fruit, it’s safe to say this gentle giant madly over-delivers for its price. Drink it all year long.

4. Le Sablou Bergerac Sauvignon Blanc 2022, Bergerac, France, £8.99, Waitrose

A super-stylish sauvignon blanc from sunny vineyards in south-west France, this is beautifully crisp and fresh with good intensity and concentration; a splash of semillon in the blend adds body, combined with zesty lime for easy-drinking, lasting appeal.

5. Torres Viña Sol Rosé 2022, Catalunya, Spain, £6.99, Waitrose

With its sunny label, fresh, fragrant aromas of red fruits accented with bright peach notes give way to redcurrant and raspberry fruit characters, with a touch of spice. A super delicious summer rosé with balanced acidity, silky texture and fruity, mouth-watering finish.

6. ASDA Extra Special Gavi di Gavi 2023, Italy, £10

Fresh and citrusy with a flash of florals and touch of honeydew melon, leading to ripe stone fruit flavours with an enticing saline edge; subtle almond notes come into play on the crisp, minerally finish… Gavi gorgeousness in a glass.