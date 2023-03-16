6 cabernet sauvignons to swoon over
King of the red grapes, where there’s a cabernet, there’s confidence.
Styles vary and all sorts of components come into play, but these big-shouldered reds signal gratification in a glass…
1. Bosman Cabernet Sauvignon Malbec 2021, South Africa, currently £7.50 (was £9), Sainsbury’s
Brimming with blackcurrant, raspberry and violet notes, this deftly blended cabernet sauvignon has a splash of malbec, lending to its juicy, fruity, floral character. An energetic, youthful style, with a subtle touch of vanilla on the lingering finish.
2. Morrisons The Best Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon 2020, Australia, £8, Morrisons
A vibrant cabernet sauvignon with characteristic Coonawarra aromas of mint and eucalyptus; topped with aromatic blackcurrant, the sumptuous, cassis-laden fruit balances ripeness with freshness, with sweet vanilla notes on the velvety smooth finish. Downright delicious and great value.
3. Wise Wolf Cabernet Sauvignon 2021, France, currently £8 (was £9), Asda
A wine with excellent green credentials, this ruby red is packaged in 95% recycled materials – and can be recycled again. Deep, concentrated aromas of blackberry, cassis and hints of plum are followed by a forest floor of blackberry fruit flavours. The wine feels plump and rounded, with supple tannins lending a grippy mouthfeel.
4. M&S Classics Cabernet Sauvignon 2021, Chile, £9, Marks & Spencer, in-store
One of Chile’s strongest suits and a smooth ride all the way, this lip-smacking red is packed with exuberant red fruits. With a beautiful blackcurrant nose, along with some mocha notes and oak, it’s dense on the palate with savoury red fruits laced with hints of smokiness. Big on taste without a hefty price tag.
5. Terrazas De Los Andes Cabernet Sauvignon 2020, Argentina, £16, Clos 19
Argentina’s other red, this is elegant and concentrated with gentle waves of cassis and sweet spice riding on the cabernet fruit. Fragrant and persistent, there’s finesse on the finish with a lingering, spicy brambly note. A glorious glass, bring on the steak.
6. Petaluma ‘White Label’ Cabernet Sauvignon 2019, Australia, £19.99 (£13.99 in the mix six offer), Majestic
A super-stylish cabernet, which cushions you as it draws you in – fragrant aromas of cassis, black cherry, oak, eucalyptus and mint offer a wonderful fruit character. It’s suave and polished with a freshness on the silky finish. Similar to a fine Bordeaux, the wine evolves in the glass with a beguiling depth of flavour.
