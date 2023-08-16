6 cooling foods to help you beat the heat this summer

When temperatures rise, it’s funny how things you usually fancy lose their charm – and suddenly all you need is something that’ll help cool you down.

With whispers of another sunny spell around the corner for parts of the UK, now is a good time to think about stocking up chilly snacks and foods to help you beat the heat. Here are six of our favourites…

1. Tomato and onion salad

A staple on every summery menu, there’s a reason why tomatoes are top of our want list at this time of year. Prized for their mouth-watering, cooling effects, they’re made up of about 95% water and rich in antioxidants. An added bonus, onions are also hailed for their healing powers, a good source of vitamin C, iron and dietary fibre.

2. Gazpacho soup

Not only is this beautifully refreshing Spanish soup incredibly easy to make, it won’t pull on your purse strings. A simple recipe of cucumber, peppers, tomatoes, garlic, spring onions, white bread and splash of sherry vinegar, you can make double the amount to keep in the fridge for those hot August nights.

3. Cucumber salad with mint

A favourite for summer socials, whether it’s in a pitcher or on your plate, you can’t beat the enlivening taste of mint. Naturally cooling, mix it with cucumber slices – you could even throw in some diced red onion and drizzle with olive oil, if you fancy. Chill in the fridge and it’s ready when you are.

4. Melons

Exotic and downright delicious, melons have a high water content and it’s no wonder they’re considered a beat-the-heat fruit. A juicy slice of watermelon, cantaloupe or honeydew helps keep your body hydrated, your tastebuds satisfied, and they’re high in essential vitamins. Cut, slice, deseed and you’re good to go.

5. Yoghurt

Not only does it taste yummy, yoghurt cools your insides and helps keep all that internal gut bacteria healthy. From breakfast to dessert, it’s so versatile too. We’re thinking a Greek yoghurt dip with fresh herbs and celery sticks for dipping, as an easy cooling snack or starter.

6. Sorbet

When it’s sizzling outside, an icy sorbet is instantly reviving. Free from dairy, this chilled delight is all about fresh flavours, whether you go for sweet or citrusy. If you’re feeling decadent, think limoncello lemon sorbet – topped with, you guessed it, a drop of limoncello liqueur fresh from the freezer. Shot glass on the side optional.