6 fruit-filled wines for autumnal recipes

With autumn harvest festivals in full swing and the countryside a golden glow, now’s the time to combine your love of food and wine to celebrate a taste of autumn.

From tucking into seasonal produce fresh from the farmers’ market, to thoughts turning to wine harvests – grape picking, pressing, ageing and in the fullness of time, a wine with delicious drinkability – raising a glass to mother nature makes for a joyous occasion.

Here’s what we’ve tasted and rated and comes with the promise of a feel-good factor at the table…

1. Primitivo Puglia 2021, Italy, £8.29, SPAR, in-store

A plush primitivo and sure-fire favourite with stuffed red peppers or pork ragu and creamy polenta, it’s positively beaming with a sunkissed, softly spiced, red berry fruitiness; with hints of ripe plum, finishing smooth with lingering blackberry, bringing you back for more.

2. Gordon Ramsay Pinot Grigio 2023, Italy, £8.50, Tesco

When it comes to wine and food pairing, having run a three-Michelin-star restaurant for more than 20 years, Ramsay knows a thing or two about pimping up your plate. Better still, his own-label pinot grigio was recently awarded Gold at The Drinks Business Global Pinot Grigio Masters 2024. Energetic with white peach flavours, refreshing citrus notes and crisp finish, pair with spaghetti and mussels – it’s peak season for shells.

3. Fleurs de Prairie Luberon Rosé 2023, Languedoc, France, £9, Tesco

Rosé lovers are spoilt for choice when it comes to fashionable French pinks, and this pretty wine is named after wildflowers that blanket the south of France. The picturesque countryside of the Languedoc produces great value rosé, and this one’s a real peach with its delicate notes of red fruits, ripe apricot, well-balanced acidity and delicious freshness. A great aperitif – and with October seafood in the spotlight – a top choice with cod Provençal with tomatoes, capers and olives.

4. Butter Side Up Chardonnay 2022, California, USA, £10, Asda

A critics’ favourite – with three medals under its belt – this Californian blonde is a dreamy chardonnay. Bright and buttery with hints of vanilla, toasty oak and blossom on the nose, delightful flavours of well-ripened pear, peach and melon unfold with a hint of butterscotch and smooth creamy finish. One for scallops, butternut squash risotto or tarragon roast chicken.

5. M&S Palataia Pinot Noir 2022, Pfalz, Germany, £10, Ocado

This cherry-scented pinot noir is similar in style to a top-notch Burgundian, without the expensive price tag. The Pfalz region in southern Germany is home to one of the world’s largest wine festivals – and epitome of fragrant, softly textured, seductive reds. With ripe raspberry and redcurrant fruit, silky texture and touch of oak for added depth and complexity, think savoury root veggies or roast pheasant.

6. Achaval-Ferrer Cabernet Franc 2020, Mendoza, Argentina, £22.95, Jeroboams

Move over malbec… meet Argentina’s new trending grape variety, cabernet franc. Best known in a Bordeaux blend, it’s becoming more widely recognised as a single variety – and this rich, beautifully smooth expression is worth seeking out. Fragrant with herbal notes infused with florals, expect sumptuous black fruits galore, savoury accents, touch of cedar, ripe tannins and velvety smooth finish. One for grilled steak with a spice rub and sweet potatoes. Cheers!