6 marvellous malbecs to make those steaks really sizzle
There are red wines… and then there are red wines.
The ones which welcome you with open arms, don’t challenge you with complex characteristics but combine charming aromas with a smooth, velvety texture and flavours enlivened by high-altitude freshness… malbec.
Approachable, food-friendly and delicious from word go, these purple grapes flourish in sun-kissed vineyards where the dry, cool climate has made malbec a magnet for wine lovers seduced by the softness, superb concentration of fruit and sheer drinkability.
In honour of National BBQ Week (June 3 to 9), we’ve rounded up these ace Argentinians and champ Chileans to get the juices flowing…
1. Tilimuqui Fairtrade Organic Malbec 2023, Famatina Valley, Argentina, £7.50 from £8.50, now until June 4, Co-op, in-store
A simple, straightforward style with pretty florals, this is a great example of how these wines cloak the palate with generous brambly fruits, soft spice and succulent finish.
2. Morrisons The Best Uco Valley Malbec 2021, £10, Morrisons
Fabulously fresh and flavoursome with bags of blackberry, blueberry and plummy fruit accompanied by hints of violet, sweet spice; topped with lavender aromas and smooth, silky finish. Super satisfying.
3. La Fama Malbec 2022, DO Valle Central, Chile, £12.99, Virgin Wines
Ripe, intense, with vanilla, oak and smoky accent on the nose to enhance your favourite cut of steak, burger or bangers; the forest floor of fresh brambly fruit and toasty notes shape a very delicious wine indeed.
4. Doña Paula El Alto Malbec 2021, Mendoza, Argentina, £15.99, Waitrose
Perfumed, rich and broad, with a lovely sense of mountain freshness to the fragrant fruit, with notes of blackberry, plum, violets and dark chocolate alongside a touch of tobacco, finishing smooth and long.
5. Trivento Golden Reserve Malbec 2021, Mendoza, Argentina, £16, Tesco
Super-approachable and gorgeousness in a glass, ripe red and black fruits are laced with notes of cherry, violets, vibrant blueberry, vanilla and well-integrated oak. With enough grip to handle those tasty marinades.
6. Terrazas De Los Andes Malbec 2021, Mendoza, Argentina, £19, Sainsbury’s
A real beauty with a bouquet of richly scented fruit and fragrant florals, it’s packed with a refreshing combination of plummy, blackberry and lavender fruit, with an enticing spicy note radiating on the plush, persistent finish.
