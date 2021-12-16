6 of the most delicious Christmas cocktails you’ve ever tasted
Planning a mini party, friends stopping by, or just wondering what to wheel out on the cocktail trolley this festive season?
When it comes to Christmas cocktail ideas, we’ve got you covered.
Shaken or stirred, ice cool and flowing with Christmas cheer, or perhaps a posh premix – these sip sensations will add more than a dash of panache to sparkling soirées…
1. Chambord Royale
Ingredients: 15ml Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur (£21, 70cl, Amazon), 125ml prosecco/champagne, sparkling wine.
Method: Take an elegant coupe or champagne flute. Add the Chambord, pour in the bubbly of your choice and garnish with a raspberry, et voilà.
2. White Christmas Negroni
Ingredients: 25ml Yuletide Gin, That Boutique-y Gin Company (£34.95, 50cl, Master of Malt), 25ml white vermouth, 25ml Luxardo Bitter Bianco.
Method: Build over ice and stir to chill. Garnish with a clove-studded orange wedge. Can also be batched into a party pitcher to maximise those Christmassy botanicals.
3. Rumbullion! Old Fashioned
Ingredients: 50ml Rumbullion! Caribbean spiced rum (£34.90, 70cl, Master of Malt), Angostura Bitters, brown sugar cube/tsp brown sugar, orange twist to garnish.
Method: Place the sugar cube in a rocks glass, add three drops of bitters and muddle. Add Rumbullion! and top with ice then stir well. Twist over orange peel to release oil and place in glass to garnish.
4. Sicilian Santa
Ingredients: 50ml Whitley Neill Blood Orange Gin (£20, 70cl, Asda), 50ml clementine juice, Fever-Tree Aromatic Tonic Water, sprig of rosemary.
Method: Add large, cubed ice to a gin balloon glass, pour in the gin, add the juice and stir. Top with Fever-Tree Aromatic Tonic Water and garnish with a sprig of rosemary.
5. Clover Club
A cheeky concoction that harks back to prohibition era, the Clover Club – gin, lemon juice and raspberry syrup – is enjoying a renaissance and here you have all the hard work done for you. Simply chill the coupe, shake the iced bottle, pour and garnish with three fresh raspberries on a stick. Beautifully balanced with a good, tangy hit. Clover Club Pemixed, £19.95 (50cl, 4 servings), Bristol Cocktails.
6. Kocktail The Christmas Collection
Want the festive fervour without the faff? Here’s an in-house bartender at your service, courtesy of the award-winning Kocktail team. The Christmas Collection, £29, Kocktail, includes Orange and Cranberry Spritz, Mulled Wine High Ball, Gingerbread Espresso Martini and Winter Spiced Negroni. Chin-chin!
