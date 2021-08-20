6 of the UK’s most unusual restaurants

If there’s one thing we know, it’s this: here in the UK, we’re spoiled with some of the best restaurants in the world.

And if you’re looking for out-of-the-ordinary dining experiences now that the restaurant scene is in full swing again, we’ve got those in abundance too.

From quirky themed cafes to experimental dining concepts, these quirky spots break from tradition and offer dinner with a difference.

1. Dans Le Noir

With a name that translates to ‘in the dark’, this central London restaurant takes mood lighting to the next level as diners are challenged to eat their meal in the pitch black.

Run by a visually impaired front-of-house team, guests are unable to see anything in front of them, from their wine glasses to the dishes they’re about to tuck into.

Dans Le Noir say that taking away our sight isn’t just a gimmick – it actually heightens our other senses and allows us to revaluate our perception of taste.

2. Two Rivers restaurant

The Deep in Hull is one of the UK’s best aquariums, but no visit is complete without stopping for a private dining experience in its unique restaurant.

Set in the heart of the aquarium, diners can tuck into champagne and a three-course menu with an epic view of a floor to ceiling tank where you can watch some the resident 3,500 fish swim by – including sharks and rays.

Eating at the Two Rivers restaurant in The Deep is definitely something different, although it can be pricey (the tour and dining for two costs around £300) and tables tend to get booked up quickly.

3. The Clink

The Clink has five locations across the UK, all of which are based inside working prisons like HMP Brixton and HMP High Down.

Everyone from the chef to your waiter is a permanent inmate – the idea behind the scheme is to help prisoners rebuild their lives on release by helping them to gain skills and qualifications in the food industry.

The food here is local and seasonal – and very reasonably priced too.

4. The Rainforest Cafe

Set in the heart of London’s Piccadilly, this jungle-themed restaurant has been going strong since 1997 and still makes for a wonderfully kitsch day out.

Built to look like a small corner of the Amazon rainforest, guests get to dine amongst animatronic creatures, crashing waterfalls and heaps of kitsch foliage.

The indoor-outdoor experience is also brought to life by the sound of exotic birdsong, tropical showers and periodic thunderstorms.

5. The Treehouse restaurant

Based at The Alnwick Garden in Northumberland, this treehouse restaurant is the dining out experience that your inner 10-year-old will love.

Built around 16 mature lime trees, the restaurant is surrounded by wooden walkways, suspension bridges and twinkling fairy lights that blend seamlessly into the treeline.

According to its owners, its also the largest wooden treehouse in the world – and it even has its own roaring log fire.

6. Bunga Bunga

Don’t expect a quiet or low-key meal at London’s Bunga Bunga. The immersive Italian dining concept, named after Silvio Berlusconi infamous parties, is as brash as it is brilliant.

While tucking into your food, expect to be surprised by contortionists, aerial artists and all manner of quirky guest entertainers.

On the menu, meanwhile, you’ll find traditional antipasti and metre-long sharing pizzas, as well as classic Italian aperitivo, cocktails, wines and spirits.