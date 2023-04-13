6 sensational rosé wines for summer sipping

Who can resist the silky style of a Provencal pink wine?

While we’re seduced by the strawberry, peach and redcurrant flavours, it’s not always easy to pin down exactly what you’re tasting – apart from the fact it’s downright delicious.

The perfect accompaniment to blue skies and sunshine, these premium rosés are far from run-of-the-mill, and will bring smiles with every sip…

1. The Adnams Selection Provence Rosé 2020, Coteaux D’Aix En Provence, France, £11.99, Adnams

If you still need a prod to the vineyards of Provence, this own-label is a brilliant introduction to the fragrant freshness these pretty pinks offer. Indeed, you can almost sense the olive groves and lavender fields when you pour the wine. Flowing with succulent red fruit flavours, it has a balancing acidity and charming, silky texture.

2. Pur Azur Côte de Provence Rosé 2022, France, £15.50, Amathus

This rosé is elegant, proving how the wines of Provence exhibit a beautiful fruity intensity contrary to the pale wash of colour. Pretty aromas of apricot, wild strawberry and florals cheer the first sip; then you’ll be smitten by its fruity mid-palate of creamy peaches, strawberries and redcurrant, with a mouth-watering finish.

3. MIP 2021 Classic Rosé Made In Provence, France, £15.50, Lea & Sandeman

Beautifully fresh, this is your quintessential Provencal pink to drink with salad Niçoise or prawns in garlic butter. Fragrant aromas of wild strawberries, citrus and white peach are flush, with citrusy accents riding on the rounded fruit, and a well-balanced acidity and touch of orange blossom on the finish.

4. AIX Rosé 2022, Coteaux D’Aix En Provence, France, £19.99, Selfridges

Another stunner, this tastes delightfully fresh and fragrant, with a captivating mix of red berry fruits, stone fruits and cranberry taking the front seat. Ripe peaches are flanked by a touch of pink grapefruit to add depth, with a streak of minerality keeping everything right on point.

5. Whispering Angel Rosé 2022, Côte de Provence, France, £23.99, Majestic

In a word: ethereal. This blushing beauty may be the poster girl for Provencal pinks, and it is the standard-bearer that nails it every time. Perhaps it’s the exquisite bouquet of summer fruits with hints of rose petals, or flavours of fleshy white peach which unfold on the rounded palate. Whichever way you look at it, the silky long finish feels pure, fluid and softly refreshing.

6. Château Galoupet Cru Classé Rosé 2021, Provence, France, £46, Clos 19

Rich and showy, this is a complex rosé with a higher ABV (14%) than some others on offer. With layered and lifted aromas of florals, blossom and creamy fruit, it tastes of peaches and cream and apricot accents, with fine minerality adding texture and silkiness to the lasting finish.