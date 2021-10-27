6 special Scotch whiskies to surprise and delight

Whether you’re new to the wonderful world of whisky or a whizz when it comes to woody notes and cask ageing, you’d have a wine lover over a barrel when it comes to finding a drink that delivers more complexity and flavour.

Not only aromatic, intense and a finish as long as a runway, these golden nuggets are built to last and last. Quite a feat when you consider whisky is made from three simple ingredients: grain, water and yeast.

It’s then down to the master distiller to tweak the finer details and create a whisky worth the wait.

Here’s what’s hot on the whisky block to tantalise the taste buds right now…

1. Bell’s Aged 8 Years, £18 for 70cl, Sainsbury’s (available end October)

Bell’s have introduced a new eight-year-old blend, barrel-aged in oak casks and a great entry level Scotch that will even appeal to ‘non-whisky drinkers’. Ticking all the malty, spicy, fruity and smooth boxes, its mellow character is instantly approachable, with soft spice on the finish and a pleasant oaky sweetness.

2. Benriach The Original Ten, £37.95 for 70cl, Master of Malt

Part of a new core range launched last year, this Speyside single malt is inspired by the original bottling with its fruit laden complexity. The years in bourbon, sherry and virgin oak casks have shaped a splendidly fruity whisky with a wonderful honeyed texture, full of toasty oaky notes, a malty sweetness, spiced vanilla, almond and faintest hint of smoke on the long, smooth, sumptuous finish. Richly deserved.

3. Torabhaig, Allt Gleann, The Legacy Series, £50 for 70cl, Waitrose (available from November 5)

The second expression from Torabhaig Distillery – the first whisky distillery to be built on the Isle of Skye in 190 years and operational since 2017 – Allt Gleann is bottled in small batches (no more than 30 casks) and the first one sold out within hours of being released. With a signature style they describe as ‘well-tempered peat’, on the nose you’ve got enticing peaty notes entwined with scented smoke, undertones of oily brine on the creamy palate, floral hints alongside roasted nuts, sweet spice and tantalising wood smoke.

4. Glengoyne Legacy Series Chapter Two, £64.99 for 70cl, Glengoyne

Fabulously fruity and matured in first fill bourbon and refill sherry barrels, this is the second bottling in the Legacy Series and a rich, complex Highland single malt. A lavish sherried nose with exotic tropical fruits, vanilla, maple syrup and trifle sponge leads to honeyed flavours of sweet oak, pineapple, cinnamon, dates, a vanilla sweetness and great richness on the finish.

5. Tamdhu Batch Strength 006, £79.99 for 70cl, Tamdhu

A sherry bomb of a whisky (at 56.8% abv) and matured in the finest oloroso sherry seasoned casks, rich fruitcake notes, spiced oak, vanilla custard, lemon peel, roasted nuts and a rich layer of sherry flavours define this batch strength beauty. Add a drop of water to heighten the spicy richness and delicious wave of citrusy zest.

6. The Balvenie Stories The Week of Peat 17 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky £115 for 70cl, Clink

The latest addition to their library of single malts, Balvenie’s Stories range focuses on experimental expressions such as this exciting peat-forward bottling, described as ‘a sweet, smoky and fragrant expression of The Balvenie crafted by distilling peated malt for one week of the year’. The result is a heavily peated whisky that’s beautifully balanced with just the right measure of fragrant smoke, honey and citrus flavour notes with peaty undertones galore. A whisky worthy of your best tulip-shaped (copita) glass.