6 stellar sparklers to ring in the New Year

When it comes to New Year celebrations, popping the corks and breaking open the bubbly is one of life’s glistening pleasures – and final flourish ahead of the countdown.

Furthermore, not only is a glass of sparkle exhilarating, but with its golden highlights and flick of shimmer, turning out something fizzy, cold and refreshing is the season’s statement sip.

From unbeatable value to blow the budget, these proseccos and champagnes are flowing with vivacity…

1. Costellore Prosecco Spumante DOC, Italy, £4.75 (from £5.75), now until January 31, Aldi, in-store

Aldi are smashing it with their crowd-pleasing prosecco at less than a fiver; and you could even go one step further and serve a bellini to get the party off to a flying start. Simply mix one part white peach purée, with two parts prosecco, stir slowly and garnish with a peach slice for extra panache.

2. Della Vite Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG, Italy, £18 (from £21.50), Sainsbury’s

Dressed to thrill, the dark frosted bottle and gold writing is as lush as the prosecco inside. A joint venture between the Delevingne sisters – Cara, Poppy and Chloe – and family of sparkling wine producers, it’s utterly delicious with a delicate, creamy mousse, floral aromas and perfect balance between sweetness and freshness. Bellissima!

3. Waitrose Champagne Blanc de Noirs, France, £23.99, Waitrose

This polished sparkler from Waitrose is made entirely from black grapes and it’s all about the enticing biscuity character underpinned with red and black fruits, flashes of florals, gaining richness and power as they glide along beautifully, finishing long and fresh. Super delicious, especially if you like a bit of body to your bubbles. Great value too.

4. Bottega ‘Gold’ Prosecco DOC, Italy, £25.99, Majestic

Another prosecco that’s right on point, for pure bling factor you can’t beat this gold sleeve. Showing real presence, the peachy bouquet is full of promise and really hints at orchard fruits with ripe peaches and touches of apricot streaming through the fine beads of bubbles, marrying freshness and elegance.

5. Harvey Nichols Premier Cru Brut Champagne, France, £35, Harvey Nichols

Super gorgeous, complex, layered and rounded, ripe citrus and stone fruits mingle with toasty brioche and hazelnuts; tasting totally luxe with lots of style, it’s a classy champagne and honest price for such a gorgeous glass of bubbly with such poise and grace.

6. Billecart-Salmon Brut Sous Bois Champagne, France, £75.75, The Whisky Exchange

One for fizz fanatics, this is a gastronomic champagne with all the bells and whistles. Vinified and aged entirely in oak, there’s richness, creaminess and above all, it’s beautifully expressive. Enticing aromas of crème patisserie, vanilla and dried fruits draw you in, with honeyed, toasty flavours joining the party, with a subtle hint of spice on the finish. Bold and beautiful.