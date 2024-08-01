6 stunning sparklers to toast summer soirées

Be it the brilliance of those bright bubbles, cascading sensation as they stream down and bring happiness with every sip, fizz fanatics know a good thing when they see it – and taste it.

Moreover, cutting through the huge selection of champagne and sparklers on the shelves is a party game in itself… long before you’ve singled out the stemware.

And this is where styling it out with a couple of nuggets, rosés, and having a few tricks up your sleeve won’t leave anyone feeling flat…

1. Mirabeau La Folie Rosé, France, £11 (was £14), Ocado

When you want to switch up your favourite Provençal still to a sparkler, step in La Folie. A favourite find from this award-winning rosé producer, a fine, fragrant mousse lends real finesse to the florals, redcurrant and citrus-edged notes, touch of lychee and merest hint of strawberry on the fresh, crisp finish. A fast track to the French riviera.

2. Prince Alexandre Crémant de Loire AOC, France, £10.49 (was £14.99), Waitrose

Cited as the next best thing to champagne, this crémant – aka French sparkling wine made in the traditional method, outside of the Champagne region – hails from the beautiful Loire Valley. Brilliant bubbles (without the princely sum), Granny Smith aromas with ripened pear and juicy, white peach dance from the glass, tasting fruity and rounded with toasty nuances on the long-lasting finish.

3. Valdo Aquarius Sparkling Rosé Brut NV, Italy, £12.99, Waitrose

A showstopping sparkler worth making a song and dance about, this is a label to love! An underwater fantasy flanks the bottle with sea creatures, exotic flowers and a mesmerising mermaid to make you want to dive right in. A celebration of Italian artistry and good taste, attractive aromas of florals and raspberries dominate, with silky red berry fruits galore and a delectable, fresh finish.

4. Bouvet Ladubay ‘Saphir’ Saumur Brut 2022, France, £16.99, Majestic

A trailblazer for Saumur sparkling wine, Bouvet turns out top-notch fizz in this wine-lover’s paradise, located on the banks of the Loire River. Fresh and light with citrus, pear and yeasty notes, a core of honeyed green apples, this lauded vintage finishes crisp, fresh and appetising. Santé!

5. Tesco Finest Premier Cru Champagne NV, France, £25, Tesco

An IWC 2024 Silver medal winner (International Wine Challenge), the heaven-sent hiss and expressive aromatics of blossom, brioche, dried fruits, roasted nuts and candied citrus harmonise beautifully on the succulent palate, oozing charm and elegance. Dangerously delicious, there’s freshness and length on the stylish, seamless finish.

6. Bluestone Premier Cuvee 2019, Wiltshire, England, £45, Bluestone Vineyards

Proving English sparkling wines are at the top of their game, this fantastic fizz from boutique winery, Bluestone, is right on song – putting Wiltshire firmly on the wine map. A classic champagne blend, delightful aromas of white blossom, lemon shortbread, baked apples and pastry notes evolve on the fruit-driven palate with an underlying honeyed toastiness and hints of ripe orchard fruits on the persistent finish. Class in a glass.