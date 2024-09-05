6 stylish white wines which work wonders with shellfish

With a switch in season and September signalling an ‘r’ in the month for the foreseeable future, now’s the time to check out the seafood stalls.

Especially if you have a taste for freshly shucked oysters (officially it’s the start of the season), plateau de fruits de mer, moules marinière with crusty bread, scallops and more.

And if the mere thought of a simple crab salad makes your mouth water, these are the freshest whites to plunge in an ice bucket and put the wind in your sails…

1. Fairtrade Sauvignon Blanc 2024, Western Cape, South Africa, £5.75 from £6.75, now until October 15, Co-op, in-store

Celebrating 30 years of championing Fairtrade, by sipping this sleek sauvignon blanc you’re supporting workers and winemakers in vineyards – and a bargain while on offer. With vivid citrusy flavours, grapefruit, lime, coastal acidity and zippy freshness, it’s your go-to with a plate of half dozen native oysters.

2. By Amazon Australian Chardonnay 2023, Victoria, Australia, £6.79, Amazon

A clear favourite, this People’s Choice Wine Awards Winner 2024 is a crowd-pleasing chard to complement your plateau de fruits de mer. Unoaked, it’s lively and uplifting with a palate of tropical fruits, hint of peach coming into play with a streak of minerality leading to a fresh, tangy finish.

3. Adnams Muscadet, Paul Buisse 2021, Loire Valley, France, £9.99, Adnams

The classic lunchtime white to sink with the briny, slightly salty notes of shellfish, such as mussels. Delightfully crisp, fresh and a must-try muscadet, there’s a real sense of saline freshness combined with flavoursome pear and citrusy notes. Delicious.

4. Abbotts & Delaunay ‘Les Fleurs Sauvages’ Viognier 2023, France, £11.99, Majestic

A viognier which dazzles with its creamy, concentrated palate and rounded ripeness, this southern French belle is beautifully aromatic with a honeyed richness, notes of ripe apricot, peaches and cream; balanced acidity keeps everything wonderfully fresh and on point. One for pan-fried scallops with a squeeze of lime.

5. Blind River Sauvignon Blanc 2023, Marlborough, New Zealand, £13.99, Waitrose

A thrilling wine, if you love a ripe, pungent style of sauvignon blanc with expressive aromatics which leap from the glass, this is the seafood loving wine for you. Utterly delicious, it’s stylishly herbaceous with enticing flavours of passionfruit, snow peas, citrus and fresh, minerally finish. Think a crab salad with leafy greens and sliced avocado.

6. Definition by Majestic Chablis 2022, France, £19.99, Majestic

A Burgundy blonde worth splashing out for, this chardonnay shows ripe Chablis characters of stone fruits, citrus, pear, with a stony minerality and flinty elegance; moreover, delicate florals and citrus aromas promise a refined wine you know you’re going to love! Whether it’s oysters, shellfish or an aperitif before catch of the day, it’s a classy choice.