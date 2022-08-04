6 super fresh white wines for summer sipping

There’s no denying fresh white wines straddle the seasons, but as we sail into high summertime, they really come into their own.

Naturally, sunshine and blue skies pop into play – not to mention a shift in what we’re eating, with seafood, mixed salads, tapas and sushi being gobbled up more regularly.

From faithful food-friendly drops to vivid thirst-quenchers, here’s what to sip on this summer…

1. Asda Extra Special Soave Classico 2021, Italy, £6, Asda

(Asda/PA)

The definition of a midweek wine, this Soave’s worth pulling from the shelves when you’re after a smooth, simple, citrus-edged white, with a gentle nutty note – and perfect refreshment with seafood spaghetti or creamy pasta.

2. Oxford Landing Pinot Grigio 2021, South Australia, £6.50, Sainsbury’s

(Oxford Landing/PA)

This perky pinot speaks with an Australian accent and proves how this Italian grape thrives Down Under. The sun-kissed fruit feels ripe and juicy with layers of flavour, touches of red apples and poached pear taking the lead, underpinned by an attractive creaminess. Fruity, fresh and super delicious with scampi or BBQ shrimp.

3. AdegaMãe Lisboa Valley Selection White 2021, Portugal, £7.95, The Wine Society

(The Wine Society/PA)

There’s a tell-tale Atlantic freshness to this zesty white, with an enticing saline element shaping the ripe, golden stone fruit and citrus flavours, with a tangy, lemony note lifting the finish. Pair with grilled fish, salads, sardines – all those salty nibbles you crave when the temperature soars.

4. Sainsbury’s Taste The Difference Chablis 2019, Burgundy, France, £13.50, Sainsbury’s

(Sainsbury’s/PA)

A Chablis to charm the pants off a posh fish and chips, this own-label has just the right measure of roundness and minerality to put it right up there with some of the best. Beautifully fresh, elegant chardonnay, with ripe pear and citrusy flavours, backed by fresh acidity. Utterly delicious from the word go, and perfect with seafood or sushi, too.

5. Yealands Estate Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc 2021, Marlborough, New Zealand, £13.30, The Great Wine Company

(Yealands/PA)

Aromatically intense – as you’d expect from this benchmark producer, whose coastal vineyard blesses the wine with expressive aromatics – think gorgeous, grassy, herbaceous aromas, with complex flavours of lime, passion fruit, papaya, nectarine, and minerality on the long, grassy, herbal finish. Totally tantalising on its own, and one for shellfish with garlic aioli, avocado salad or goat’s cheese.

6. Mar de Frades Albariño 2021, Galicia, Spain, £16, Tesco – available from August 8

(Mar de Frades/PA)

An ace Albariño and reminder how you can almost sniff the Atlantic surf with its sea spray aromatics, offering beams of juicy stone fruits, invigorating tropical fruit flavours, floral notes and lemony saline freshness. A mouth-watering white with a minerally streak and lingering, kiss of salt on the finish. Worth seeking out, the beautiful blue bottle makes you want to dive right in, before you’ve pulled the cork and served the tapas.