6 wonderful whites for summer salad days

Heaven sent, when the heat is on and warm sunshine makes you crave those wonderful fresh, leafy greens, sun-kissed tomatoes and a salad bowl brimming with farmer’s market finds, only a glass of white will do.

Especially if you’re gasping to quench your thirst with something cold and refreshing in an easy drinking style, that works wonders with summery menus.

These bottles hit the spot the minute you take that first, gratifying sip…

1. The Wine Atlas Carricante Terre Siciliane 2023, Italy, £6.50, Asda

When it’s sizzling hot and you’re crying out for a crisp, fresh white to serve with a refreshing Sicilian salad – think sliced blood oranges, fennel, red onion, black olives, a handful of fresh mint, basil and squeeze of lemon juice – this is your go-to with its inviting notes of orange blossom, herbal accents, streak of minerality and balanced acidity. Delish and deserving of its IWC Silver Medal 2024.

2. Waitrose Vinho Verde 2023, Portugal, £6.99

When you really want to drink in those holiday beach vibes, nothing beats an ice bucket with a well-plunged bottle of vinho verde! Incredibly refreshing with its gentle spritz, hints of lemon groves, tangy green apples and crisp finish, it’s one to wash down with a simple green salad and onions, cucumber, tomatoes and vinaigrette.

3. by Amazon South African Sauvignon Blanc 2023, Western Cape, South Africa, £6.99, Amazon

A Decanter 2024 Bronze medal winner, this Amazon own-label wine showcases how you can savour some of the riper varietal notes we’ve come to love – think tropical and herbaceous aromas, hints of passion fruit, lime, herbal overtones and zippy acidity. Wonderfully crisp and refreshing, without being spendy, we’re thinking a green salad with fresh herbs, goats cheese, fresh tomatoes and crusty bread.

4. Porta 6 Winemakers Selection White Wine 2023, Lisbon, Portugal, £8.25, Tesco

A delicious surprise, this deftly blended white showcases indigenous grapes with chardonnay and viognier in the mix… and the result? Mouth-watering and moreish with minerally undertones. Subtle limey notes on the rounded mouthfeel lends interest, along with pretty aromatics that make you want to dive right in. Pair with tuna pasta salad, and it’s sure to be a big hit.

5. Tedeschi Capitel Tenda Soave DOC Classico 2021, Italy, £15.55, VINVM

Soave comes into its own this time of year and feels right at home with blue skies, gentle breezes and balmy temperatures. Pleasing citrus notes and orange zest aromas lead to ripe stone fruit flavours, traces of honeydew melon, saline notes and bright acidity on the finish. One for creamy Caesar salads with shaved parmesan and shrimps for a taste of la dolce vita.

6. Spier Wine Farm 21 Gables Chenin Blanc 2020, Stellenbosch, South Africa, £24.95, Slurp

A South African A-lister, this old vine chenin blanc impresses with its rich, concentrated texture, revealing exotic tropical fruits with aromatic peach, apricot and pear characters, leading to a silky, creamy palate enlivened with hints of honey, vanilla, and nougat; balanced acidity keeps everything beautifully structured on the long, lasting finish. One for classic lobster salad with mixed greens and avocado wedges.