7 Australian wines to drink in some sunny vibes right now

When it comes to wines with broad appeal, the choices abound when you head to Australia – home to some of the world’s most celebrated wine regions.

From top-notch drops to rival the best, to big-value, everyday bottles which impress with their consistency and downright drinkability, these seven Aussie wines all spell sunshine in a glass…

1. Specially Selected Viognier 2022, South Eastern Australia, £6.49, Aldi

This northern Rhône white variety flourishes across its wine regions and is becoming increasingly popular with winemakers and oenophiles alike. Great value, this one brims with apricot scents, succulent flavours of exotic tropical fruits, nectarine and peach, with delicious concentration enlivened by fresh acidity.

2. Tesco Finest Tingleup Riesling 2021, Western Australia, £10, Tesco

Another fresh, dry white to blow away the January blues, this is a first-rate riesling from one of the country’s most famous wine estates – and Australia’s second most important white grape. Ripe and citrus-forward with gentle touches of herbs, a lovely clean finish backed by limey-acidity, this food-friendly sommelier’s favourite is a go-to with Asian dishes.

3. Petaluma White Label Chardonnay 2017, Petaluma, Adelaide Hills, Australia, £18.95, Wine Republic

The country’s headline white, Petaluma ranks among Australia’s top chardonnay producers and this is a brilliant example of cool climate chardonnay in a modern style. Sleek and well-structured with a creamy, textured palate, the wine opens up with peaches and cream, mouth-watering flavours of stone fruits, melon and a touch of grapefruit and subtle oak, finishing long with freshness, purity and drive. Just gorgeous.

4. Lindeman’s Bin 50 Shiraz 2021, South Eastern Australia, £7.25, Morrisons

Braving a winter BBQ, or just want to snuggle on the sofa and dream of faraway places? Warm-hearted with bold new world fruit, there’s nothing like a glass of Australian shiraz to drink in some blue skies. The country’s most widely planted grape, this reliable label offers bright beams of blackberry fruit, plums and spice with a smooth, comforting finish.

5. Ring-Bolt Cabernet Sauvignon 2020, Margaret River, Western Australia, £10, Tesco

Renowned for its cabernet sauvignon, Margaret River cab sav is typically fresher and melds elegance with strength. Glossy black fruit layered with a rich bouquet of violets, cassis and black cherries, a violet tinge draws you in with touches of mocha and pencil lead swirling through, and impressive depth on the long, lingering finish. A beauty.

6. TTD Château Tanunda Barossa Cabernet Merlot 2020, Barossa Valley, Australia, currently £10 (was £13), Sainsbury’s

A classic Bordeaux blend from this historic Barossa winery, this is generous, plump and rich with a very appealing, seductive nose. Famous for its concentrated, rich ripe reds, this own label offers inky black fruits galore, dark cassis and plummy notes and a flicker of dark chocolate, with everything flowing nicely through the finish.

7. Jim Barry The Forger Shiraz 2018, Clare Valley, Australia, £24.99, Waitrose

A swoon-worthy shiraz from one of Australia’s celebrated wine estates – famous for its luxury priced The Armagh shiraz – this affordable label is a standout. With superb depth of flavour, delicious florals on the nose, think exotic sweet spice before you dive into delicious ripe, dark berried fruit, hints of chocolate and a long, silky finish with freshness and panache.