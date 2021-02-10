7 of the best wines for £10 and under

Sometimes we hear it through the grapevine, sometimes it’s trial and error. But the hunt is always on for a weekday wine that sets the tone and we’re happy to drink again and again – and which doesn’t put too big a dent into our budget.

That euphoric moment when you crack open a bottle and think to yourself: ‘This is nice. I don’t need to take this wine too seriously, but this is just what I want to drink, right now.’

Like the idea of a bargain bottle that ticks all the right boxes? To point you in the right direction, we’ve rounded up some easy styles to have on standby, before you get to the serious stuff…

1. M&S Classics No 26 Sauvignon Blanc 2020, Casablanca Valley, Chile, £8, Marks & Spencer stores

A delicious new addition to the Classics range, featuring key wines from around the world that can be counted on to deliver in terms of quality and price, this sauvignon blanc really struts its stuff. With super-fresh aromas of lime, gooseberry and freshly-cut grass, complemented by a citrusy edginess and rush of lime and passionfruit, finishing with zippy acidity and lime blossom freshness – it’s bang on the money with shellfish and spring greens.

2. Co-op Irresistible Marsanne 2019, Languedoc, France, £8, Co-op stores

From one of the Languedoc’s most successful and leading wine estates comes this deliciously fruity, honeyed white, crafted by Jean Claude-Mas. With its charming floral aromas and hints of ripe white peach, it’s generously laden with peaches and apricots with creamy, honeyed overtones balanced by a fresh, bright finish. A delicious alternative to chardonnay and a lovely find with its fetching label.

3. Sainsbury’s TTD Albariño 2019, Rias Baixas, Spain, £8.50, Sainsbury’s

Increasingly popular, albariño really is one of those wines with huge appeal – floral and citrusy, lively and refreshing. If you’re stuck on which white to serve as an aperitif, albariño always scores, with its youthful freshness and minerally, limey acidity (that goes so well with salty nibbles and anything from the fishmongers). This one’s breezy and bright in a fresh, aromatic style, with herbal, peach and lemony notes, and a good degree of tangy freshness.

4. Moonlight & Roses 2019, Coteaux D’Aix En Provence, France, currently £8.50 (was £10), Morrisons

What’s in a name? If this engaging label is anything to go by, everything. An appealing ballet-slipper pink with exquisite aromas of bright red fruits and dried flowers, a crisp, fresh palate of creamy fruit coupled with silky peach notes, and balancing acidity keeping everything fresh to the last dreamy drop. An eye-catching, elegant style of rosé, bound to give pleasure. Try to snap it up while on special.

5. Buenas Vides Argentinian Shiraz 2019, San Juan, Argentina, £6.99, Aldi

A smooth shiraz with an admirably rich bouquet of blackcurrants and florals, there’s a lovely complexity here, with lots of blackberry and plummy dark fruits, sweet spice and vanilla from nine months’ oak-aging. Offering the perfect level of ripeness with sweet, round tannins, just the right side of jammy. Proving Argentina can turn its talents to shiraz – and it’s a Decanter Silver medal winner.

6. Torre de Ferro Dão Reserva 2017, Dão, Portugal, £7.49, Lidl

Offering terrific value and consistency, the historic Portuguese wine region of Dão may not be on our radar, but it should be. Rated 91 Outstanding Bramfield points by Lidl’s master of wine, this juicy, perfumed red blend is broad and fleshy, with abundant black fruits, touch of tobacco leaf, fine integrated tannins and a long, plush finish. Enticing and mouth-filling, it’s a wonderful winter warmer with beef casseroles or bangers and mash.

7. Solomonar Reserve Red 2019, Romania, £9.99, Majestic

A blend of cabernet sauvignon and merlot with a local grape in the mix, this is a red that really reaches out with its deep, soft, fruity flavours cushioned by a velvety finesse, bags of ripe fruit and beguiling sweet scents. Think blackberry, plum, blueberry, vanilla, warm, round, sweet-fruited and extremely satisfying. Romanian wines are on the rise and this is a top drop that punches above its weight, from one of the country’s best producers. And it’s vegan.