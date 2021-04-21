7 brilliant BBQ-friendly reds for £10 and under

A sizzling BBQ is all about flavour and variety – be that the smoky marinades you’re throwing together, the kebabs artfully skewered with colourful veggies, or the booze you have on the go while tending the coals.

In fact, the juicy red in your glass should be as inviting as those glowing red coals.

These cheap and cheerful lip-smacking reds will bring new life and colour to outdoor get-togethers, and are guaranteed to get the juices flowing…

1. McGuigan Black Label Shiraz 2020, Australia (£6.75, Morrisons)

one to use digi

With a sunny Aussie personality, this easy drinking fruit bomb is big on berries and has a sun-drenched juiciness to complement the tenderness and marbling of your flat iron steak. Vivid plums and blackcurrant on the nose lead to a smooth parcel of spicy, sweet fruits (great with spicy dips) and a lovely soft finish.

2. Les Dauphins Côtes du Rhône 2019, France (£8, Tesco)

Les Dauphins

This southern Rhône star – with its striking art nouveau label – is packed with the region’s black fruits, punctuated with spicy, peppery notes and fresh herbs with a delicious, fruit-driven finish. A really good foodie red, serve it with Toulouse-style sausages, burgers, baked potatoes and creamy coleslaw.

3. Campo Viejo Winemakers’ Blend 2019, Spain (£8, Tesco)

Campo Viejo

A vibrant new release from Campo Viejo, this tempranillo based blend (there’s garnacha and bobal grapes in the mix) is succulent and loaded with the flavours of cherry, strawberry, plum and blueberry, with a fresh spicy finish that keeps you coming back for more. So much so, you may have to reign your taste buds in while turning the lamb kebabs, before diving in for another sip of sun-kissed fruit.

4. M&S Found Mazuelo Rioja 2019, Spain (£8.50, Marks & Spencer, in-store)

Marks & Spencer

Another Spanish gem, meet mazuelo (more widely known as carignan), an aromatic, fruity grape variety we’ve found very easy to enjoy, with great depth and richness. Part of a new M&S range which focuses on the ‘unexpected and undiscovered,’ don’t be surprised if its floral, perfumed notes and trail of black cherry, bright red fruits, wild herbs and hint of spice becomes your new favourite BBQ red. It’s a natural partner with charred meats and grilled veggies.

5. Botham 80 Series Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon 2018, Australia (£9.99, Waitrose)

Botham

Part of the Botham Series, featuring Sir Ian’s favourite regional wines, this delicious cabernet sauvignon is characterised by classic Coonawarra tasting notes: blackcurrants, blueberries and spice, hints of mint, aromatic cedar and eucalyptus. Concentrated with ripe blackberry, cassis, pepper and a lovely, savoury earthy note, it’s absolutely made for burgers.

6. Morrisons The Best Malbec 2019, Uco Valley, Argentina (£10, Morrisons)

Morrisons

From the Zuccardi stable of mighty malbecs, this top-notch producer has crafted a great value malbec that’s a model of ripeness and full of energy. With baskets of blueberry and brambly fruits, lifted notes of violet, it’s refreshing, fruity and utterly delicious. Bring on the steak!

7. Viña Leyda Reserva Syrah 2019, Chile (£10, Co-op, in-store)

Vina Leyda

Ideal for having with barbecued leg of lamb, this spicy syrah (shiraz) has enough depth and concentration to accompany spicy marinades laced with parsley, thyme or coriander, especially with its peppery-spiced, oaky background note and hint of saddle leather. Think savoury blackberry fruit, warm and silky with a dusting of white pepper on the finish.