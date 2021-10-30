7 Halloween cocktails for chilling celebrations and spooky soirees

As the saying goes, the devil is in the detail – and if you really want to raise the spirits this Halloween a creepy cocktail always hits the spot.

Here’s how to cast a spell with a glass of something dangerously delicious this Halloween….

1. Lucifer’s Margarita

(Beefeater Gin/PA)

Ingredients: 50ml Beefeater Blood Orange Gin (£16.50 for 70cl, Tesco), 20ml lime, 10ml honey, dash of Tabasco (optional), chilli horns to garnish.

Method: Half fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the ingredients and shake for 10 seconds. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with sliced chilli horns.

2. Violets Kill

(Cut Spiced Rum/PA)

Ingredients: 40ml Cut Spiced Rum (£23.79 for 70cl, Amazon), 15ml Crème de Violette, 25ml lime juice, 10ml sugar syrup, egg white, two raspberries to garnish.

Method: Add the ingredients to a cocktail shaker and dry shake (no ice). Then shake again with ice. Double strain into a coupe glass and garnish with two raspberries.

3. Halloween Bobbi Burns

(J&B Rare/PA)

Ingredients: 50ml J&B Rare (£22.65 for 70cl, Master of Malt), 25ml sweet vermouth, 5ml Benedictine, 2 dashes of Peychaud Bitters, lemon peel twist to garnish.

Method: Half fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the ingredients, shake vigorously and strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a fresh lemon peel twist.

4. The Bloody Highball

(Cabal Rum/PA)

Ingredients: 50ml Cabal No 1513 Aged Rum (£40 for 70cl, Cabal Rum), 20ml orange juice, 10ml sugar syrup, blood orange soda, orange slice to garnish.

Method: Half fill a high ball with ice. Add the Cabal No 1513, orange juice, and sugar syrup. Stir well and top with more ice and blood orange soda. Garnish with a slice of orange slice or some orange peel.

5. Cazcabel Midnight Coco

(Cazcabel/PA)

Ingredients: 40ml Cazcabel Coconut Liqueur (£23.39 for 70cl, Master of Malt), 20ml Mozart Dark Chocolate Liqueur, 20ml single cream, 3 dashes chocolate bitters, pinch sea salt, desiccated coconut for garnish.

Method: Half fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the ingredients, shake vigorously and double strain into a frozen coupe glass.

6. Extra Añejo: Pan-amargo

(@servedbysoberon/Ron Compañero/PA)

Ingredients: 40ml Compañero Extra Añejo (£51 for 70cl, Harvey Nichols), 20ml Campari, 20ml sweet vermouth, 10ml falernum, 10ml Ancho Reyes, 1 dash chocolate bitters.

Method: Pour the ingredients into a mixing glass half filled with ice. Strain into a tumbler over fresh cubes, express and garnish with orange peel.

Credit @servedbysoberon in association with Ron Compañero.

7. Slingsby Marmalade Halloween Punch – serves 4

(Slingsby/PA)

Ingredients: 140ml Slingsby Marmalade Gin (£30 for70cl, Spirit of Harrogate), 150ml orange juice, 60ml lemon juice, 4 teaspoons/barspoons of marmalade preserve, top with prosecco.

Method: Build and stir in a small punch bowl or jug with ice – ensure the marmalade preserve has properly mixed before serving up. Pour into four highball glasses filled with cubed ice. Top with prosecco, garnish with orange slices and drizzle grenadine over the top.