7 of the best BBQ reds to drink now

From casual cookouts to gourmet get-togethers, being the barbeque king or queen makes for thirsty work.

To keep you topped up while you master the grill, here’s what will go with all your meat and veggie dishes this summer.

1. Taparoo Valley Australian Shiraz 2020, £3.99, Tesco

(Tesco/PA)

A crowd pleaser for sure, this is a gem of a red at less than a fiver and proves you can party big with wines from Down Under – without having to think too much about the outlay. Combining smooth, soft, sun-kissed fruit with subtle spicy overtones, it’s versatile and food-friendly.

2. The Society’s California Old Vine Zinfandel 2019, USA, £8.25, The Wine Society

(The Wine Society/PA)

Wash this big-fruited Californian down with BBQ ribs, spicy sausages and anything charred or smoked. Beautifully aromatic with masses of ripe brambly fruit, pleasing nuances of tart red cherries and dark plum flavours, it finishes soft, dense and super satisfying.

3. Journey’s End Identity Shiraz 2021, South Africa, £9, Sainsbury’s

(Journey’s End/PA)

This sleek shiraz is filled with spicy blackberry and red berry fruit backed by a sun-drenched juiciness that floods the palate with chocolatey notes along the way. Undeniably moreish, you’ll have to be quick to flip the burgers and spin those chicken skewers – this one slips seamlessly down.

4. Graffigna Reserve Malbec 2020, Argentina, £7 (was £9) Sainsbury’s

(Graffigna/PA)

If you’re a malbec fan, this is your go-to for a great value example of how these violet scented beauties are the perfect partner with a flame-grilled steak and so much more. Beautifully rich, flavours of cassis, blueberries, red berries and a touch of black pepper are at the heart of this ace Argentinian.

5. The Long Way Round Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2020, Chile, £9.99, Virgin Wines

(Virgin Wines/PA)

A gentle giant with smooth, ripe, blackberry fruit galore followed by flashes of sweet berry fruits and florals, everything melds effortlessly together with good energy on the finish. A match made in heaven with burgers and relish or grilled beef tenderloin and herb rub.

6. Torres Celeste Crianza 2018, Ribera del Duero, Spain, £12.99, Waitrose

(Torres/PA)

A cracking good Crianza, what’s not to love about this expressive, bright beauty? Pretty aromas of black cherries draw you in, with blackberry and dark plummy fruit flavours taking centre stage. Toasty accents and gentle oaky undertones add interest with a palate-coating, lovely long finish. It cries out for grilled sausages or BBQ pork chops.

7. Ixsir Altitudes Red, Bekaa Valley 2017, Lebanon, £20.95, Fareham Wine Cellar

(Ixsir/PA)

An intense, elegant red and definitely one for your BBQ bucket list if you’re entertaining on a grander scale. Plush and rich in feel with exotic spice on the nose and laden with red fruits, blackcurrants, blackberry, a touch of oak and a lick of liquorice, with fine-grained tannins lining the finish. Deftly blended, it’s a mix of cabernet sauvignon, caladoc, syrah (shiraz) and tempranillo – a temptress with BBQ lamb kebabs. Cheers!