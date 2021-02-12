7 ravishing rose wines to fall in love with this Valentine’s Day

It’s a first for all of us… the one day of the year to love lockdown (sort of!) and put some sparkle into our at-home Valentine’s celebrations.

Whether you’re having to toast your sweetheart over a Zoom call and virtual dinner date, flirting on FaceTime, celebrating special friendships with a Galentine’s Day pink-themed party, or lucky enough to be in the arms of your partner, the most romantic weekend in the calendar calls for something special to tickle the taste buds – and ravishing rosés are getting our vote.

Here’s seven pink picks for Valentine’s weekend…

1. Co-op Irresistible Prosecco Rosé DOC, Italy, £8.50, Co-op stores

A first for Italian fizz, pink prosecco burst onto the sparkling scene late last year, and we’re smitten by its delicate floral notes and soft, creamy mousse. With lovely light strawberry aromas and juicy raspberry flavours, this is a dry, brut style (so drier than extra dry), with plenty of freshness on the finish to capture your heart.

2. M&S Crémant de Bordeaux Rosé NV, Bordeaux, France, £9, Marks & Spencer stores

With the rise and rise of rosé and this trendy tipple now a year-round quaffer, if you’re after a pukka pink to have on stand-by, this new listing is a must. With attractive blossomy aromas and touch of strawberry shortcake, stream of delicious red berry fruits highlighted by a little bit of brioche, it’s fresh and vibrant on the palate, and perfect partner with romantic menu boxes.

3. La Terrasse Sparkling Rosé, South of France, £14, Sainsbury’s

We all love to drink with our eyes and this voluptuous bell-shaped bottle is instantly inviting. A foaming soft blush pink, wild strawberry notes dance with bright berry fruits and flutter of raspberry, ending with a crisp, fruity finish. One for a romantic winter garden soirée, floral first-date zoom setting, or simply spoiling yourself… we all need a little self-love right now, more than ever.

4. Il Papavero Rosé Prosecco Brut 2019, Italy, £14.99, Laithwaite’s

Another delicious discovery on the Italian sparkling route to pink pleasure, this one’s sleek with depth and fruitiness. Sylphlike bubbles, with white peach and fruity aromas tiptoe onto the tongue then extend into a cascade of ripe red berries topped with creamy peach and a touch of citrus, and deepen on the fresh, zingy finish.

5. Don Guerino Malbec Brut Rosé, Brazil, £17.99, Virgin Wines

Brazilian bubbles at the their best, if you have a sweet spot for malbec, the grape’s bright red fruit and floral notes tease the taste buds in this sparkling style. There’s a floral elegance married with a red fruit core of succulent summer fruits, a creamy palate with hints of cherry lingering on the fresh finish. Adventurous wine-lover? Brazil really does have it all.

6. Langham Rosé 2017, Dorset, England, £29.90, Langham Wine Estate

A heavy hitter, Dorset winemaker Langham Estate was awarded International Wine & Spirit Competition Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year 2020, and if you fancy showing an English rose some love, this rosé will kick-start Sunday brunch celebrations. A total delight, it exhibits quintessential aromas of the English countryside with red apple and rhubarb crumble sensations on the nose, leading to a dry fresh palate of strawberries, sour cherry, crunchy apples, a wonderful, citrusy acidity and long, attractive finish.

7. Champagne Lanson Le Rosé Label, France, currently £28 (was £38), Tesco

King of the pinks, champagne houses such as Lanson age their bottles for a minimum of four years to ensure characteristic flavours, complexity and purity of fruit. Seductive and elegant, with aromas of roses and redcurrants, delicate red fruits are entwined with gentle toasty notes, hints of spring blossom and citrus, a fine acidity, dry, generous palate and fresh, lasting finish.

Girl and boy characters from champagne corks and muselets with heart on pink colored background. Concept for Valentines Day or wedding on topic of relations between man and woman. Flat lay.

And if you’re after more inspiration for a lockdown dinner date, Lanson has teamed up with HG Walter to create Lanson’s Gourmet Food Box – a limited-edition three-course menu paired with a bottle of Lanson Le Rosé, priced £130 for two (nationwide delivery and vegetarian option available). For more info, visit Postboxbakery.com.