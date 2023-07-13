7 sassy spirits to celebrate summer

When you’re sitting under the summer sun and the heat is on, you need something with a good measure of zing to make the tastebuds sing.

An ice-cold tipple to make you reach for your glass with gusto, a tangy infusion that sways you with its bright botanicals, or a secret recipe to relish over ice.

Ready to whet your whistle? Here are our hottest picks to help you cool down…

1. Aldi’s Austin Summer Punch, £7.49, 70cl, Aldi in-store

Some may say it’s the spirit of summer – Aldi’s thirst-quencher has been voted the best summer punch in the Which? Taste Test. This fruity blend was awarded the highest score in a blind taste test and praised for its perfect balance of bitterness and sweetness. Sure to go down a treat with Wimbledon in full swing, simply top with lemonade and garnish with strawberries, cucumber, lemon, mint… and masses of ice.

2. Lanique Spirit of Rose, from £25.99, 50cl, Lanique

With ‘Barbiecore’ trending big time, chances are you want to channel some Barbie bubblegum pink into your cocktails – and this fuchsia spirit will spin you round with its fragrance and taste sensation. A delectable alternative to crème de cassis, think aromas of rose petals and flavours of fresh raspberry, ripe cherries and touches of Turkish delight to pimp up your prosecco. Simply add 25ml Lanique and top with bubbles for the Barbie in you.

3. Bathtub Gin Persian Lime & Orange Blossom, £32.95, 70cl, Master of Malt

When life gives you limes… Bathtub Gin’s latest expression was a star performer at the Global Spirits Masters Competitions, picking up a Gold medal for its distinctively limey expression. Enticingly aromatic with notes of lime peel, blossomy florals and citrus alongside plenty of punchy juniper and peppery spice. Super refreshing and brilliant in a G&T with a slice, or a spritz.

4. Sapling Raspberry + Hibiscus Vodka, £34, 70cl, Sapling Spirits

When you’re after a berry infused vodka to tantalise your tastebuds, Sapling’s Wonky Range celebrates misshaped raspberries booted out of retailers for being ‘ugly’; but just as delicious as their ‘perfect’ equals. A British wheat-based vodka, it’s sweet and tart at the same time with raspberry and hibiscus notes topped with fruity florals. Refreshing and creamy on the palate with more raspberry and hint of black pepper, it can be enjoyed neat over ice, with tonic or in a fun, fruity cocktail. As an added bonus, with every bottle sold, the ‘climate positive’ brand plants a tree.

5. Drop Works Clear Drop Rum, £35, 70cl, Drop Works

A summer favourite for all your tiki cocktails, tropical recipes and interesting infusions, this eye-catching label looks the part for paper parasols and exotic juices. A British rum with a smooth, spicy character, on the nose vanilla ice cream, berries and green apples, with a similar flavour profile and nutty, peppered finish. Just the ticket for thoughts of island-hopping when the next heatwave kicks in.

6. Villon Distilled Spiced French Liqueur, £39.95, 70cl, Master of Malt

Pure nectar, this rich liqueur hails from south-western France, and if you like an after-dinner sweetie, this one’s for you. The recipe is a secret but essentially it’s a sweetened distilled spirit which can be sipped neat over ice, or combined in cocktails. With aromas of almond, vanilla, soft spice and toffee, similar flavours unfold, with nuances of vanilla bean and nutty almond notes closing the finish.

7. Berry Bros & Rudd Benrinnes 2010, Small Batch, Speyside, Single Malt Scotch Whisky, £70, 70cl, Bbr.com

For the whisky lover looking for a seasonal release, Berry’s summer selection puts the spotlight on a limited number of casks, including this small batch Benrinnes. Rich and rounded, a little water opens up the layers of honey, fresh hay and warm floral notes, complemented by citrus, apple, dried fruits and spiced oak on the long, lingering finish. In a word: gorgeous.