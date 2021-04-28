7 still rosé wines to chill out with in the sunshine

Some of you may already be in the throes of a summer romance with rosé – we certainly are.

Alluring and inviting, the landscape of lunchtime ice buckets is instantly cheered when the neck of a ‘barely there’ blush, or coral pink, is basking in the spotlight.

Fashionable, food-friendly, light and fresh, Provence leads the way, with the wine world awash with these pale pink expressions.

But there’s plenty of pink persuasion out there beyond the south of France, with new rosé releases blossoming onto the scene, bringing quality at all price points. These seven are all worth a spot on the menu…

1. Dealuri Romanian Rosé 2020, Romania, £4.99, Aldi

(Aldi/PA)

Fun and frivolous, aromatic and fruity, Romania’s leading wine producer, Cramele Recas, is behind this suntrap of a party pink. With strawberries, raspberries and scents of summer, there’s the faintest hint of sweetness to the punnet of ripe, red berry fruits, finishing fresh and crisp. Think ‘D’ for delicious.

2. Morrisons The Best Touraine Rosé 2019, France, currently £6.50 (was £7.75), Morrisons

(Morrisons/PA)

There’s lots to love about this terrifically fruity rosé from the beautiful Loire Valley. Summer in a glass, with raspberries, redcurrants and florals galore, complemented by fresh acidity on the finish. Instantly enjoyable, it’s one for a sharing plate of charcuterie.

3. M&S South African Rosé 2020, South Africa, £7, Marks & Spencer stores

(M&S/PA)

Assertive from word go, with beams of vibrant summer fruits, delectable aromas of mandarin and red berries dominate, highlighting the refreshing flavours of citrus, cranberries and touches of grapefruit. Juicy and fresh, it’s bright and joyous to the last sip.

4. Cune Rioja Rosado 2019, Rioja, Spain, £8.50, Co-op stores

(Cune/PA)

It’s not new on the shelves, but in the hands of this leading Rioja producer, this round, fruity rosé always tastes youthful and fun, with its charming nose of wild strawberries and peach melba leading to a delicious fruit bowl of strawberries and stone fruits, a wash of watermelon, and a fresh, citrusy fruit-driven finish. Just lovely.

5. Maison Mirabeau Belle Annee Rosé 2020, Vin de France, France, £10, Tesco

(Mirabeau/PA)

Belle by name and by nature, Mirabeau’s quest for excellence really shows in its entry-level rosé, launched last year. The award-winning Provencal producer has several plush pinks on the shelves, but what we love about this perky pink is its sheer drinkability – and price tag. With pretty floral and apricot aromas, it’s gently fruity with a core of pink grapefruit framed by orange blossom, strawberry and rose petals, with citrusy undertones and a lively, fresh finish.

6. Berry Bros & Rudd Provence Rosé By Chateau la Mascarone 2020, France, £17.50, Berry Bros & Rudd

(Berry Bros & Rudd/PA)

The very model of a Provençal pink, with an alluring silkiness that lets the flavours shine through, this is a wine that makes you long for that Riviera lifestyle. With a bouquet of dried berries and wild herbs, fresh red berry fruits cascade onto the creamy palate, gentle minerality and purity lend charm, with a long, fresh finish. So delectable, before you know it, the glass is empty.

7. Rumor Rosé, Provence, France, £29.85, 31 Dover

(Rumor/PA)

Showing the more serious side of rosé, Rumor is sophisticated and elegant, with a discreet character and fine structure. Fragrant white peach and apricot aromas lead to a fresh, peachy palate with the merest hint of redcurrants and spice, and long fresh acidity following through on the crystalline finish. Without a doubt, delicately appetising, lots of pleasures and sealed with a trendy glass closure.