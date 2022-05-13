7 summery spirits to sip in the sunshine

When the heat is on, you want something deliciously refreshing to cool you down – lively libations with a fair amount of sprightly zing.

Whether it’s something with a bit of punch, fruity infusions with flair or a sassy summer spirit, here’s what’s making waves with flavour at the moment…

1. The Infusionist Cherry Blossom Gin Liqueur, £10.99 (50cl), Aldi in-store

(Aldi/PA)

When the time comes to pimp up your prosecco, it only takes a measure of this cheeky cherry flavoured liqueur to make your bubbles bloom. It can also be served neat over ice.

2. Black Cow Vodka and English Strawberries, £25 (70cl), Black Cow

(Black Cow Vodka/PA)

As we swing into strawberry season, this delightfully smooth, strawberry-infused spirit goes perfectly with some good old fashioned ginger beer to make a Black Cow strawberry cup cocktail.

Mix 50ml Black Cow, 15ml freshly squeezed lemon juice, 15ml elderflower cordial, fresh slices of cucumber and a small handful of fresh mint leaves. Add all ingredients to a large jug or pitcher half filled with ice, stir and top with ginger beer (measurements per person).

3. Martin Miller’s Gin, Summerful Edition, £26.89 (70cl), Amazon

(Martin Miller’s Gin/PA)

Say hello to your new summer gin… and freshness is the name of the gin game here. Along with MM’s signature balance of citrus and juniper, arctic thyme and rosemary make themselves known in this seasonal variation.

For a refreshing summer cocktail, swap simple syrup for a light honey to heighten the earthy aromatics.

Aptly named Martin Miller’s Gin ‘Bee’s Knees’ cocktail, add 50ml gin, 25ml fresh lemon juice, 20ml honey into a cocktail shaker half filled with ice. Shake vigorously and pour into a chilled martini glass.

4. Adnams Jardin Mexicano Gin, £31.99 (70cl) Adnams

(Adnams/PA)

Inspired by Mexican cuisine but straight from Suffolk, Adnams have unveiled a spiced variant with the emphasis on juniper and avocado leaf. There are subtle notes of anise and liquorice, along with woody spice and smoky chipotle chilli – which manages to be warming without being too hot. Lime peel and Mexican oregano lend a citrusy freshness that aligns the gin perfectly to salsa and guacamole dips.

5. Mermaid Salt Vodka, £39.90 (70cl), Isle of Wight Distillery

(Isle of Wight Distillery/PA)

A versatile vodka with an enticing salty note, Mermaid Salt Vodka (the grain-based spirit is infused with sea salt) works brilliantly with coffee flavours (think how much you adore those salty dark chocolates) .

To make a coconut martini with the spirit, half fill a cocktail shaker with ice, add 50ml vodka, 25ml espresso, 12.5ml coconut liqueur and 12.5ml coffee liqueur. Shake vigorously and strain into a chilled coupe. Sprinkle with coconut flakes and a pinch of grated nutmeg to garnish.

6. Grey Goose Essences: Strawberry and Lemongrass, Watermelon and Basil, White Peach and Rosemary, £34.99 each (70cl), Drink Supermarket

(Grey Goose/PA)

With our thirst for longer serves as the summer kicks in, Grey Goose’s new Essences fruity expressions can be topped with soda or tonic water and garnished in tune with the flavour.

Presented with pretty fruit on the label, the vodka is infused with real fruit essences and botanicals. Think a lemon twist for the Strawberry and Lemongrass; an orange twist for White Peach and Rosemary; and a lime twist for the Watermelon and Basil. Et voilà!

7. Daylesford Organic Fig Leaf Gin and Daylesford Organic Hop Vodka, £45 each (70cl), Daylesford Organic

(Daylesford Organic/PA)

For the latest addition to the Daylesford Organic portfolio, the sustainable retailer has launched a new organic gin and vodka – both illustrated with a whimsy garden seen.

Small batch spirits made in Cornwall, Daylesford Organic Fig Leaf Gin is infused with fig leaves, bergamot, gorse and herbs, with grassy citrusy notes lingering on the finish. While Daylesford Organic Hop Vodka is a wheat grain vodka, with leafy green scents leading to a warm, silky palate with a delightful mix of hops, fresh rosemary and thyme.

Suggested serves include The Daylesford Summer Garden Cooler – add 50ml Daylesford Organic Hop Vodka, 25ml lemon juice, 25ml elderflower and Daylesford Cucumber Tonic Water to a glass with ice. Garnish with strawberry slices, a strip of cucumber and fresh raspberries.

And for The Daylesford Berry and Mint G&T, add 50ml Daylesford Organic Fig Leaf Gin and Daylesford Wild Elderflower Tonic Water to a glass with ice. Garnish with fresh raspberries, sliced strawberries, torn mint and crushed black pepper.