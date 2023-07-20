7 super spritz ideas for summer

When the heat is on and you’re thirsting after something fresh and sparkly, a spritz is where it’s at.

The sprinter on the cocktail world starting line, the addition of soda water, prosecco or soft mixer in a wine-based cocktail or spirit quenches the thirst and whets your appetite aperitivo style – and lessens the abv.

To entice you towards a taste of la dolce vita, we’ve rounded up seven super spritz ideas to put you in a summery mood…

1. Something & Nothing Spritzes: Sauvignon Blanc + Cucumber Spritz, Japanese Junmai Sake + Yuzu Spritz, and French Rose + Hibiscus & Rosé Spritz, £34.75 for 12 x 33cl Cans, Something & Nothing

When you want to drink in the sunshine and prep for an imaginary pool party, these 4% abv wine spritzers are worth making a song and dance about. Utterly delicious, the blend of French rosé with hibiscus and rose seltzer tastes fresh, fragrant, and a touch tart in a nice way. The sauvignon blanc offers delightful aromas of cucumber and grassy notes, tasting youthful and fresh, while the sake spritz is savoury and earthy with delicate botanical notes.

2. Sundown Spritz Bottle, £12.50 for 750ml, These Day Drinks

The go-to shade this summer, this bubbly Barbie pink is bursting with juicy blood orange over organic white wine. Fun, fruity and moreish, garnish with a wedge of orange for some citrusy essence and it will be smiles all round. Also available in cans for picnic concerts.

3. Select Aperitivo, currently £14 for 70cl (was £17), Ocado

The bitter-sweet cocktail synonymous with aperitivo hour and original Venetian spritz. Take two parts Select Aperitivo, three parts prosecco, a splash of soda water, gently stir and garnish with a green olive. Enjoy with cicchetti (small snacks) such as crostini and save any remaining green olives to dress your antipasto. Saluti!

4. CHANDON Garden Spritz, currently £16.99 (was £19.99), Waitrose

When you don’t want the faff of having to reach for the aperitivo and soda, this South American ready-to-drink spritzer is sunshine in a glass. A blend of sparkling wine and orange liqueur made from Valencia oranges, the bitter, spiced notes really shine. A sprig of rosemary sets the tone for sundowners and the roster of summer socials.

5. CAMPARI Bitter, around £16 for 70cl, Amazon

Campari may be at the heart of a negroni, but we’re celebrating the Campari spritz with a new look bottle and summer makeover. This bitter red apéritif has a sleek minimalist design with fluted glass to show off its crimson hue. With a classic 3:2:1 recipe, simply add 50ml Campari, 75ml prosecco, a splash of soda water and garnish with an orange slice to drink in a taste of Milan.

6. AXIA Spritz

A Greek gem that’s perfect for mixing in cocktails, AXIA Extra Dry Mastiha (£32.95 for 70cl, The Whisky Exchange) is a liqueur made with the resin from mastic trees on the Aegean island of Chios. Aromatic with engaging notes of fresh pine, AXIA is a bartender’s best kept secret and works like a dream with strawberry or blackcurrant liqueur topped with prosecco. Half fill a glass with ice, add 30ml AXIA Spirit, 15ml Crème de Fraise, 5ml Yellow Chartreuse (optional), 25ml soda and top with prosecco.

7. Mermaid Pink Gin Rosé Spritz

Rosé wine and pink gin lovers can enjoy the best of both worlds with this gin and rosé spritz. Beautifully aromatic, scents of fresh strawberries dominate Mermaid Pink Gin (£39.90 for 70cl, Isle of Wight Distillery), leading to a silky palate layered with queen of the berries, citrusy notes and grains of paradise for a spicy kick. Enjoy spritz-style with rosé wine in the mix, and you’ve doubled the pleasure. Take 25ml Mermaid Pink Gin, 25ml rosé wine, 5ml grapefruit syrup (optional), top with tonic and garnish with wedge of pink grapefruit. Ta-da!