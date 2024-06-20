7 tasty tipples to quench your thirst

With summer soirées in full swing and a thirst for new flavour experiences, sunshine and blue skies signal al fresco tipples to wet your whistle.

Especially with entertaining outdoors high on the agenda, picnics encouraging us to explore single-serve ready-made drinks, and garden parties with glorious greenery, the perfect backdrop for aperitifs, finger food and frolicking with friends…

1. Asda Pica Pica Sauvignon Blanc, South Africa, £2.50, 11% abv, 250ml, in-store

Easy to chill and carry, Asda’s new Pica Pica range is right on point with eight varieties to choose from, including white wine, rosé and sparkling. We’ve plucked the sauvignon blanc for its gentle floral notes, hint of passionfruit, citrus and herbal accents, finishing fresh and crisp.

2. Betty Booze Sparkling Tequila with Lime Shiso, £12, 4.5% abv, (4 x 355ml cans); Betty Booze Sparkling Tequila with Oak Smoked Lemonade, £12, 4.5% abv, (4 x 355ml cans), Majestic

A-list concoctions with the panache of a proper drink, American actor Blake Lively (best known for starring in Gossip Girl) has released two sparkling tequilas to tantalise the tastebuds. Betty Booze is a blend of tequila, sparkling water, herbs and real juice, with two varieties to choose from. The lime shiso tastes lemony fresh and moreish; while the oak smoked lemonade is slightly sweeter, with a touch more depth and enticing buttery note.

3. Beavertown 6 Beer Picnic Pack, Beer Bundle, £35, 4.3% abv to 6.3% abv

Lots of fun and craft beer at its best, this picnic pack will chime with your summer playlist. Featuring Beavertown’s brilliant light and zesty Neck Oil; super refreshing Bloody ‘Ell with hints of blood orange and citrus; and their tropical Sun God IPA with uplifting nectarine. With the bonus of a cooler bag and snack, each can sings from the first sip.

4. MOTH Cocktails: Single Packs – Margarita, Paloma, Pina Colada, Mojito – from £20, 10% abv to 14.9% abv, 6 Pack, MOTH Drinks

When it’s time to pull the tab on a tinnie and sink something well-spiked, MOTH’s bar-quality, bar-strength premixed cocktails are where it’s at… without the bother of barware, and all the hard work done for you. Highlights include MOTH Margarita, with tequila Enemigo headlining the fresh, sharp flavours. Simply pour over ice and garnish with a wheel of lime.

5. Rozel Rosé Vodka, £23.88, 37.5% abv, 70cl, Master of Malt

A rosé vodka spritz is the buzz word for blush-like serves keeping things fresh and vibrant in a sun-kissed spot. Mixed with Fever-Tree Raspberry & Rose Lemonade, Rozel’s notes of roses, summer berries, bitter pink grapefruit and tangy raspberries taste delightfully refreshing when quenching a big thirst. Easy on the eye, add fresh raspberries to garnish.

6. Mermaid & Tonic Ready-To-Drink Cans, £36, 6% abv, (12 x 250ml), Isle of Wight Distillery

For G&Ts on the go, Mermaid’s award-winning London Dry Gin is clattering down the canning line. And with premiumisation paving the way for higher quality ingredients, this is the perfect measure of Indian light tonic water. With a combination of zesty lemon, peppery, spicy note, whisper of rock samphire and crisp, refreshing finish, they’re tailor-made for a trip to the seaside.

7. Amaro Santoni, £25.25, 16% abv, 50cl, The Whisky Exchange

An Italian herbal liqueur, this bittersweet beauty boasts 34 botanicals and can be mixed with grapefruit juice; or topped with tonic and lots of ice. Scented with flowers, iris, rhubarb and citrus, it’s a super expressive aperitivo with herbal characters adding to the complexity. Saluti!