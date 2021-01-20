7 wines to pair with spicy food

Fancy something with a bit of spice and kick to it for dinner? Having the right bottle to hand can make all the difference when it comes to complementing the flavours of your favourite dish, or balancing spice and heat.

In the world of wine, style and flavour are the salt and pepper, and the right bottle can make everything taste that much more tantalising.

Feeling adventurous? From fragrant stir-frys to sweet chilli burgers, we’ve rounded up a mixed case of wines to pair with spicy food…

1. Shhh It’s Riesling 2019, Germany, £6, Co-op stores

Young, dry rieslings, with their attention-grabbing, citrusy scents and flavours – and in this case, a pop-art label to boot – accompanied by refreshing acidity and a stony minerality will quell the fire in fusion food and countless hot dishes. A win-win wine with lemons and limes in spades, it’s also something of a surprise with steamed fish, ginger and spring onion.

2. The Society’s Grüner Veltliner 2019, Austria, £8.50, The Wine Society

Food-friendly and versatile, Austria’s signature white grape is a racy little number with plenty of lemony, grapefruit freshness, subtle hints of white pepper, pear and spice, burst of acidity and crisp character. This one shows some pretty nectarine in the mix, ending with a lovely cleansing finish to calm any tingling heat. Pair with an array of Asian dishes, such as mild Thai curries, dim sum and sushi rolls with pickled ginger.

3. Cave de Turckheim Gewürztraminer 2019, Alsace, France, £10.99, Waitrose

Aromatic and perfumed, harmonious and complex, gewürztraminer is gloriously aromatic – and Alsace the place to go for great gewüz (meaning spice). Although the heady, exotic florals don’t resemble spice at all, with rose water, lychee and touch of Turkish Delight at its heart. Rich and full-bodied in a floral, dry style, flavours of peach, apricot and ripe pear linger on the concentrated finish. Delectable with Thai chicken curry with coconut milk, or Singapore chilli crab for anyone missing street-food.

4. Left Field Harvest Duel Albariño 2019, Gisborne, New Zealand, £10.79, Waitrose

A revelation, switch Spanish albariño from the verdant vineyards of Galicia with a New Zealander, and you’ll be in for a wonderful surprise. Full of Kiwi charm with punchy florals, breezy tropical and stone fruits alongside a lovely saline note, the bright juicy freshness is a joy with blackened grouper, and a perfect foil for most Sichuan dishes to temper the strong, fiery flavours with its lively acidity.

5. M&S Primitivo 2019, Puglia, Italy, £7, Marks & Spencer stores

A great all-rounder, juicy reds with low tannin levels are the safest option with spice, especially this plump winter quaffer with appealing morello cherry fruit that lures you in, followed by succulent black fruits, chocolate, pepper, warm baking spice and touch of oak. A perfect match with stone baked spicy beef pizza with chilli tomato sauce, and it’ll soak up the heat of spicy curries.

6. Morrisons The Best Single Vineyard Pinot Noir 2019, DO Aconcagua, Chile, £10, Morrisons

A very classy, plush pinot in partnership with top-notch producer Errazuriz. Utterly delicious, with a heavenly strawberry-scented nose, bright cherry-raspberry fruit on a silky smooth palate, subtle oak. Complex yet elegant, this would be divine with duck pancakes with hoisin sauce, sweet and sour pork and anything with a touch of spice. You could also try serving it lightly chilled to lighten fatty meat.

7. Domaine Pardon & Fils, Les Mouilles 2019, Juliénas,Beaujolais, France, £12.99, Majestic

(Domaine Pardon & Fils/PA)While a muscular cabernet sauvignon loves a juicy steak, bold, grippy flavours can bring too much warmth to hot dishes and taste bitter and heavy. What goes really well with spicy meat, herbs and sauces, chilli con carne, sweet chilli burgers or spicy lamb tagine are young, soft, fruity reds with light tannins – like Beaujolais. Bang up to date, their delicate florals and light fruity style strikes the perfect balance. Beautifully bright and juicy with its lifted scent, silky ripeness, soft spice and juicy freshness, this is a great go-to bottle from an ace producer and appellation to have on standby.