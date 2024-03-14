7 wonderful wines for Easter feasting

With the long bank holiday weekend beckoning, the sense of free spirit that comes hand-in-hand with the start of British summertime, and the fanfare of food, even the most savvy of hosts can be caught on the hop.

Moreover, whether you’re hosting family and friends or simply pleasing yourself, a Good Friday fish supper, long lazy brunch, or celebratory Sunday roast is a roll call for favourite wines that chime with a veritable feast.

Here’s what we’re pulling the corks on to cheer your spread…

1. Bird in Hand Sparkling 2023, Australia, £11.99 (was £15.99), now until March 19, Waitrose

A shimmering rose-gold fizz from an award-winning Aussie winery, this elegant rosé offers fine beads of bubbles with hints of rose petals, wild strawberries, pretty florals and flourish of a fresh finish. An A-list aperitif.

2. Abbotts & Delaunay ‘Les Fleurs Sauvages’ Viognier 2022, France, £11.99 (£8.99 Mix Six), Majestic

A French favourite, viognier is prized for its heady florals and rich, creamy core. This one’s an exotic fruit bowl of fresh apricot, peach and hint of honeysuckle; well rounded with seductive weight without being over the top. A natural bedfellow with salty or spicy starters, cheeses and richer dishes.

3. Mar Lindo Lisboa Atlantic White 2022, Portugal, £13.99, Virgin Wines

With lots of spring-has-sprung freshness, this is a zippy white and good stand-alone for its fresh tropical fruits, hint of grapefruit, bright citrus, touch of salinity and crisp acidity. Seafood loving, it’s a star match with shellfish and sushi.

4. Redheads Harmonie Rox Chardonnay 2023, Coonawarra, Australia, £13.99 (£15.99, Mix Six), Laithwaites

A delicious discovery, Coonawarra’s calling card may be its rich fruited reds with mint accents, but this chardonnay rocks with its array of fresh stone fruits and lemony undertones. With a hint of vanilla and delicate peaches and cream characters, the juicy nectarine and fine acidity keeps it lively and fresh. Perfect pairing with a creamy fish pie.

5. M&S Collection Susana Balbo Malbec 2023, Mendoza, Argentina, £12, Ocado

A marvellous malbec with impeccable credentials, Susana Balbo is one of the most influential winemakers in South America – and this violet-edged beauty lives up to expectation. Velvety smooth, violets, roses and cassis draw you in, with ripe blackberry fruit and high altitude freshness giving it a lovely floral lift and mineral freshness on the finish. One for Easter roast beef.

6. Les Hautes Terrasses Côtes du Rhône 2022, France, £13.49, Virgin Wines

Soft and generous with a captivating aroma of blossom and cassis, there’s real finesse with plush plum, cherry and blackcurrant fruits kissed with soft spice, finishing silky and long. Very approachable and delicious with tender, young, spring lamb.

7. No1 Viña Lorea Reserva Rioja 2018, Spain, £13.99, Waitrose

Polished and a must-try, especially if you’re after a bit of oaky vanilla and savoury notes to stand up to herby flavours of garlic and herb-crusted leg of lamb. With a beautiful bouquet and tapestry of silky red fruits, hints of mocha and baking spice, it’s smooth and textured with integrated oak on the rich, balanced finish. Class in a glass.