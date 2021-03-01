8 styles of pie to enjoy from around the world

Pies pies, pies. For some of us it’s the flaky pastry and gooey filling. For others, it’s the firm shortcrust you can slice with the side of a fork, deftly balancing its delicious cargo as it enters your mouth.

And then there’s a pie that’s not a pie. Think cottage pie and fish pie – both adored for their piping hot, savoury fillings, with no pastry in sight.

British Pie Week (March 1-7) celebrates all manner of pies, but if you’re keen to branch out from your usual chicken and mushroom, here are some of the best styles of pie from around the globe…

1. Tuna empanada pie

A Spanish favourite, empanadas come with all types of fillings but tuna with sofrito (lightly fried onions, garlic, tomatoes and veggies) is a go-to. Especially washed down with an ice cold glass of albariño, the white wine of Galicia.

2. Spanakopita

Crispy layers of filo pastry are the name of the game here, with a savoury filling of spinach and feta cheese. A Greek treat, light enough to enjoy as a starter or side dish.

3. Hachis parmentier

Cited as the French version of shepherd’s pie, but usually laden with Emmental cheese, it’s named after the famous inventor and nutritionist, Antoine-Augustin Parmentier, who fervently publicised potatoes in France in the 1700s.

4. Pastel de carne

Enjoyed throughout South America, this pie is made from ground meat and hard boiled eggs, topped with mashed potatoes and cheese, and is most commonly associated with Brazil.

5. Mpanate

A Sicilian speciality, mpanate is traditionally enjoyed at lunchtime on Easter Sunday and it’s usually made with the same dough as focaccia. With a filling of lamb mince, leafy greens and olives, this would make a lovely addition to your Easter spread.

6. Key lime pie

American through and through, think fresh limes from the Florida Keys, a crumbly biscuit base kissed with the sweetness of condensed milk and double cream, shot through with zesty lime juice.

7. Zwetschgenwähe

You might be surprised to learn this Swiss dish doesn’t involve any of the country’s most famous food export, chocolate. A fruit pie made with plums and a custard like filling, ‘wähe’ and its pie crust base can also be filled with savoury toppings.

8. Suikertaart

If you have a sweet tooth, this Belgian sugar pie filled with creamy custard should be on your radar. Butter, eggs and brown sugar poured over a single crust is all it takes to nail this golden nugget.