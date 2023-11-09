9 fabulously festive ways to gift a boozy bottle

Whether it’s your best mate, older sister or hard-to-shop-for father-in-law, sometimes the best way to spoil someone special is to say it with a bottle.

…Especially if you don’t mind foraging for their favourite go-to, wish to impress an enthusiastic wine lover, or simply tantalise their taste buds with the flavours of Christmas.

From fun gift packs to limited editions and fail-safe fizz, these delicious drinks deserve a big smile…

1. Glen Marnoch Whisky Trio Gift Set, £9.99, (3 x 50cl), Aldi in-store

The perfect stocking filler for whisky noses, this tasty trio includes an Island, Highland and Speyside single malt from this award-winning, crowd-pleasing producer.

2. The Duppy Share Caribbean Rum Gift Box, £30, 70cl, John Lewis

The closest thing to a winter sunshine break, this blend of aged Caribbean rums will ensure tiki-tastic cocktails. Gold metal tasting cup included.

3. Edinburgh Gin Christmas, £34, 70cl, Edinburgh Gin

A juniper journey with all the bells and trimmings, this festive gin combines frankincense and myrrh over nutmeg and ginger root for a warm, spicy juniper base.

4. Craft Gin Club Taster Box, from £45, Craft Gin Club

One for cocktail hounds, this subscription box – you can gift one, two, four, six or 12 months – features a surprise gin paired with mixers, cocktails, snacks and a magazine packed with recipes and gin stories.

5. Tipplemill London Dry Gin With Gift Wrap, £46.95, 70cl, Tipplemill Gin

New on the gin scene, Tipplemill hails from Lincolnshire and was voted the best gin in the world at the New York World Wine & Spirits Competition. The brand suggests serving it in a martini, for an alternative to a G&T.

6. A Good Old-Fashioned Christmas Whisky, 15 Years Old 2023 Edition, £89.95, 70cl, The Whisky Exchange

A Speyside single malt fully matured in sherry casks, with top notes of gingerbread, marmalade, candied peel and ‘sultana-studded sponge cake’… we’re in. Rich, fruity and rousing at 52.5% abv. With engraving options for an additional £10.

7. The Wine Society Half Bottles Mixed Case, £62, The Wine Society

When one of you loves white and the other red; a white with your first course and red with the second; or a glass or two of sparkle but don’t want to crack open a whole bottle, the answer lies in this slick selection.

8. Gusbourne Blanc de Blancs 2018, £65, Gusbourne

A brilliant vintage for English bubbles, this blanc de blancs (100% chardonnay) romped home with Best in Show Decanter 2023. One to wow a fizz-fanatic with a taste for the high life.

9. Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Personalisable Arrow In Green and Orange Gradient, £67 each, Clos 19

’Tis the season to sparkle… and name their dream destination. These limited-edition arrow gift tins will keep their champagne chilled for up to two hours – and are glitzy keepsakes. The colourful range also includes gift tins in pink (rosé champagne) and blue gradient.