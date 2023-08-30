A look inside the lavish east London hotel showcasing Shoreditch chic

More Britons are opting for UK-based holidays due to rising living costs and travel complications. This piece reviews a stay at Andaz Liverpool Street, formerly the Great Eastern Hotel, which retains much historical charm. The hotel offers spacious rooms and various amenities including a complimentary mini bar and a daily hour of free wine. Its proximity to trendy parts of East London is a bonus, as is the range of restaurants on the premises. The Rake’s Cafe Bar serves well-priced, high-quality dishes. Andaz Liverpool Street is currently offering a £50 dining voucher, breakfast and 20% off until 3 September.

The 1,912-passenger ship Voyager, Marella Cruises' largest vessel, offers an all-inclusive cruise experience with 10 bars and dining spots, a spa, entertainment options, and kids clubs. The ship includes a mix of casual and formal dining venues serving everything from burgers to pan-Asian dishes, and a choice of extra-cost speciality restaurants. Onboard activities range from fitness classes to game shows and West-End quality shows. The Highlights of the Mediterranean itinerary features stops at major cities like Florence, Barcelona, and Rome. Starting from £1,189 per person, the seven-night cruises include return flights, accommodation, food, tips, and charges.

Amid the excitement of holiday preparations, it's crucial to ensure your home and vehicle are safely prepared. A-Plan Insurance suggests tidying your home, emptying the fridge, switching off the water and securing your property against burglars. Also, consider applying a steering wheel lock, GPS tracker, wheel clamp and key signal blocker to your vehicle for additional security. Lastly, organising a food delivery upon your return can ease post-holiday stress.

Virgin Atlantic will restart direct flights from Manchester Airport to Las Vegas in the U.S. West Coast from 2 June 2024, operating three times a week on its latest Airbus A350-1000 aircraft. This makes Manchester Airport the only one outside of London offering direct flights to the U.S. West Coast. The service is expected to attract tourists and business travellers to Greater Manchester, while offering local residents easy access to West Coast attractions. The flights go on sale from July 2023, with return economy tickets priced at £770.

Located just a two-hour drive from Birmingham, Henrhyd Falls, the tallest waterfall in Brecon Beacons, is nestled behind a leafy canopy. The South Wales attraction, popular amongst wild swimmers and walkers, boasts a unique feature allowing visitors to disappear behind the cascading water. Known as the Batman Waterfall, it gained fame as the filming location for Batman's secret hideout in The Dark Knight Rises. Free access to the falls is available, with recommended early arrival due to limited car park space. The waterfall is accessible via a scenic route on the M5, passing the Malvern Hills and the Wye Valley.

TUI has revealed plans for new routes for UK airports starting in summer 2024, adding over a million flight seats for UK holidaymakers. The summer 2024 programme will introduce 18,000 seats from Glasgow and affect 13 regional airports. The programme is designed to provide customers with more flexibility and choice in departure airports. Additional flights will depart from Glasgow, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Bristol, and East Midlands, significantly increasing flight seats in each region. Two additional aircrafts are planned for Glasgow, offering 180,000 extra seats and trips to Cape Verde and Greece.

TUI has revealed a record-breaking holiday programme from Newcastle International Airport for 2024, providing increased choice for Northern holidaymakers. The travel firm will create more flights to 29 destinations and seven exclusive locations from Newcastle. An extra plane will be added, boosting travel options in 2024, with year-round flights to destinations including Sal, Cape Verde, and Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Additional flights to popular destinations such as Corfu, Tenerife, and Majorca will be available, offering greater flexibility for travel duration. The 2024 programme is now available via TUI's website, retail stores, and independent travel agents.

TUI is launching its largest ever summer programme in 2024, including new flights from Bristol Airport to Boa Vista and Cape Verde. The new schedule offers an additional 1.1 million seats across the UK, 120,000 of which are from Bristol. Managing Director, Andrew Flintham, emphasised the programme's aim to provide customers with more flexibility. The increased capacity includes additional seats to destinations such as Turkey, Spain, Greece, Cyprus, North Africa, Italy, and Croatia. The summer 2024 programme is available for booking through TUI's website, retail stores, and independent travel agents.

TUI has revealed numerous new routes for UK airports, including several from Birmingham Airport, commencing in summer 2024. This move will provide an additional 1.1 million flight seats for UK holidaymakers. The summer 2024 programme will add 18,000 seats from Birmingham Airport and impact 13 regional airports, enhancing availability for local travellers. The Birmingham update includes 13 exclusive routes to destinations such as Agadir, Boa Vista, and Cancun. Other updates include additional aircraft and seat capacities for airports such as Bournemouth, Bristol, Manchester, and Newcastle.