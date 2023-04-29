Ainsley Harriott’s coronation kebabs recipe

“Celebrate the King’s coronation with this update on the classic coronation chicken,” says chef Ainsley Harriott, who is hosting a special coronation-themed cooking show on ITV.

On Ainsley’s Coronation Kitchen, Harriott cooks up a menu of celebratory dishes to see us through the bank holiday weekend – including this kebab dish, served with curried Jersey Royals and a mango salad.

“I’ve taken the flavours of the retro favourite and created a fresh, light and vibrant meal that’s perfect for a springtime celebration,” says Harriott.

“The curry spices and zesty fresh lime work perfectly with the chicken and mango, and the creamy and flavourful potato salad is the perfect accompaniment.

“The earthy spices and sweet mango also work perfectly with lamb (the King’s favourite meat) for a modern twist on this classic dish. If you like, try a mixed platter of lamb and chicken skewers – the flavour combination is fantastic.”

Coronation kebabs with curried Jersey Royals and mango salad

Ingredients:(Serves 4)

For the coronation chicken skewers:4 chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized chunks, or 600g diced lamb leg200ml Greek yoghurt or thick set natural yoghurt2tbsp good quality mango chutney1tbsp medium curry powder2 cloves of garlic, minced1 lime, zest and juiceSea salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the curried Jersey Royals:750g Jersey royals or waxy salad potatoes1tsp mustard seeds1tsp coriander seeds1tsp medium curry powder3tbsp extra virgin olive oilJuice of ½ lime4tbsp mayonnaise1tbsp Greek yoghurt6 radishes, thinly sliced1-2tbsp snipped chives

For the mango salad:1 large mango, stoned and sliced3 spring onions, trimmed and slicedSmall bag of mixed watercress and spinach leaves1 red chilli, deseeded and cut into rings1tbsp chopped fresh coriander, plus extra to garnish1tbsp chopped fresh mint, plus extra to garnishExtra virgin olive oil, for drizzling

To garnish:2-3tbsp flaked almonds

Method:

1. Put the chicken pieces in a large bowl and add the yoghurt, chutney, curry powder, garlic, seasoning, lime zest and the juice of half the lime. Toss to coat. Cover and marinate for at least half an hour or chill to marinate for longer.

2. In a dry frying pan over a medium heat, toast the mustard and coriander seeds and curry powder until fragrant. Tip into a pestle and mortar and coarsely crush. Put into a large bowl and add the extra virgin olive oil and the lime juice and a good pinch of salt.

3. Meanwhile boil the potatoes in well salted water for 14-16 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. Drain and cut the potatoes in half or quarters if large. Toss in the curried dressing and leave to cool. Add the sliced radish and chives to the cooled potatoes. Mix together the mayonnaise and yoghurt and stir through the potatoes. Season with black pepper and more salt if needed.

4. Meanwhile remove the chicken from the fridge 30 minutes before you want to cook and thread on to skewers.

5. Heat a griddle pan over a medium heat. Drizzle the kebabs with a little oil and cook for 14-16 minutes (10-12 for the lamb) or until cooked through, turning every three to four minutes until golden on all sides.

6. In a bowl, add the mango, spring onion, salad leaves, red chilli and herbs. Drizzle with a little olive oil and a squeeze of lime juice. Season with a little salt and toss to coat.

7. Serve the kebabs with the potato and fresh mango salad garnished with fresh herbs and flaked almonds.

Watch Ainsley’s Coronation Kitchen on ITVX.