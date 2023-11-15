Air fryer chestnut and bacon sprouts recipe
“Sprouts are underrated and can be such a delicious vegetable side. When they are cooked right, and not pure mush, they add texture, flavour and colour to any dish,” says chef Poppy O’Toole.
You can easily customise this dish to your guests’ dietary requirements – skip the bacon if anyone is vegetarian, and swap out for vegan butter if necessary.
Chestnut and bacon sprouts
Ingredients:(Serves 4)
50g butter, melted500g fresh or frozen Brussels sprouts (if fresh, cut in half)100g bacon lardons50g pre-cooked chestnuts, choppedSea salt flakes and ground black pepper
Method:
1. Heat the air fryer to 180°C/350°F.
2. In a large bowl, mix the butter with the sprouts, season with salt and pepper and place in the air-fryer basket. Just chuck over the bacon lardons.
3. Cook for five minutes then add in the chestnuts. Cook for another five to 10 minutes, checking at five-minute intervals until cooked to your liking.
Poppy Cooks: The Actually Delicious Air Fryer Cookbook is published in hardback by Bloomsbury Publishing, priced £20. Photography by Haarala Hamilton. Available now.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox