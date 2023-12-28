Alcohol-free beers, fizz and spirits to steer you through Dry January

With Christmas celebrations behind us and festive family get-togethers coming to a close, chances are you’re feeling a little bit party-pooped.

Time to take it easy, give your body a break, look forward to a fresh start, but hang on… you don’t want to call time on having a glass of something to cheer you through the bleakest month of the year.

The answer? As we get deeper into Dry January, a delicious drop that looks as good as it tastes but without the alcohol…

1. Beavertown Lazer Crush – Alcohol Free IPA, from £1.55 per can (33cl), Beavertown

When you want to pep up your AF pour with a fruity, citrusy twist, Lazer Crush is said to have a ‘clever strain of yeast’ which ferments this crisp pilsner malt without producing alcohol, ‘and adds a hint of peachy fruit to boot’. Expect some ripe mango hoppiness and grapefruit bitterness to add depth to your soft, swift half.

2. Days Brewing, Days 0.0% Alcohol Free Lager, £1.80 (33cl), Ocado

Gunning to shake up the alcohol-free beer market with this Scottish sessionable, there’s depth and complexity to this amber brew, with a note of authenticity to the clean nose with fresh notes of white flowers and citrus, a nice malty presence and crisp, fresh finish.

3. Freixenet 0.0% Alcohol Free Sparkling, £4.75, Tesco

When you’re switching out cava for an inviting core of peachy fruit in a straightforward style with enough freshness and vitality to tickle the taste buds, you can’t go wrong with this keenly priced fizz with a subtle sweetness on the finish.

4. Kylie Minogue Alcohol Free Sparkling Rosé, £6, Tesco

A label to love, when you want to sink the pink with a clear conscience, the princess of pop more than delivers with her deliciously easy-drinking blush bubbles. Bright and inviting on the nose with raspberry, strawberry and cherry, similar flavours unfold with a floral character and fruity freshness.

5. Harvey Nichols Alcohol Free Sparkling Chardonnay NV, £10, Harvey Nichols

Fresh, fruity and lots of fun, this super-ripe fizz from Down Under will win you over with its passionfruit and sweet mango nuances lifted by a zesty, limey note and touch of tart guava on the finish.

6. Lyre’s Classico Grande – Alcoholic Free Sparkling White Wine, 0.0% abv, £10.24, Dry Drinker

With a crisp apple freshness, gentle fruitiness and hints of pear fruit, this is a bubbly with well-balanced sweetness in an approachable style. A spot-on aperitif which leaves you looking forward to the next sip.

7. Tanqueray Flor De Sevilla Alcohol Free Spirit, £14 (70cl), Amazon

A real peach, Tanqueray has expanded its repertoire with its 0.0% version of its zesty, orangey gin with botanicals, peels and herbs, minus the booze. The result is a deliciously refreshing serve (simply add tonic, ice and a slice) with aromas and hints of orange blossom galore, a bittersweet complexity and tangy kick on the finish.