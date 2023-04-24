All the top tipples to toast the King’s coronation

The King’s coronation will see many of us throwing street parties, getting together and enjoying the additional bank holiday.

If you’re not sure what to drink, you needn’t worry. There are oodles of royal-themed new releases hitting the shelves in time for the big day.

Here are some of our favourites…

English bubbles

Popping corks of celebratory fizz is most definitely in order to toast the King, and there’s a huge variety to choose from. Starting from the top end, you can’t go wrong with the Ridgeview Royal Coronation Trio, £117, after all – it comes with a royal seal of approval. A brand served at Charles’ first state banquet at Buckingham Palace in November, this coronation gift set contains the Ridgeview Bloomsbury NV (the official wine served for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee), Ridgeview Cavendish NV and Ridgeview Fitzrovia Rosé NV (served to Barack Obama at the Buckingham Palace State Banquet in 2011) plus a limited edition coronation stopper. All completely delicious if you can afford to splash out.

Another bubbling British treat is Hattingley Valley‘s Kings Cuvée 2015, £85 (perfect with canapes) and Kings Cuvée Rosé 2015, £95 (serve with a scrumptious Eton Mess) – both available with a limited edition King’s coronation engraved oak case, £30, to mark the occasion.

Renowned English wine producer Chapel Down has released the Coronation Edition, £65, from their exceptional 2016 vintage, which features special edition packaging. Described by head winemaker Josh Donaghay-Spire as having aromas of ripe apple, fresh red berries and toasted brioche, he says this rich and complex sparkling wine is “perfect” for grand celebrations. Available directly from Chapel Down, this top drop will also be served by the glass at the two Michelin star The Hand And Flowers, and the Oxo Tower Restaurant. All profits from the sale of the wine will be donated to the Royal British Legion.

What could be more magnificent than celebrating the coronation with a magnum? The 1.5-litre Moët & Chandon Coronation Cuvée 2023 is dressed to impress with a specially-designed souvenir bottle, featuring the official emblem of the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort – available exclusively at Clos19 from May 1.

Royal Warrant holder Camel Valley has been producing award-winning English wines since 1989 and its English Sparkling Blanc de Blancs 2016, exclusive to Fortnum & Mason, contains 100% sparkling chardonnay, £42.50.

At the more affordable end of the spectrum, Aldi has done it again, releasing a Specially Selected English Sparking Rosé, £16.99. With a patriotic label and notes of raspberry and brioche, you really can’t go wrong.

Marks & Spencer‘s Balfour Coronation Cuvée, £23, is a limited edition bottle of balanced English bubbly, with some lively lemony acidity, crisp apple and even a touch of white pepper.

Sainsbury’s has also released an English Sparkling Wine, £22, made from grapes grown in prime vineyard sites across southern England and made using the same method as champagne. Enjoy crisp green apple aromas, toasty brioche notes and delicate citrus flavours.

And finally on the fizz front, if you want everything in one place, Cartwright & Butler‘s Coronation Celebration Hamper, £160, comes with a bottle of Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial, special edition coronation biscuits, tea, chutney, marmalade and coffee, plus fudge, more biscuits and a delicious fruit cake. What more could you need?

Wine

Understandably, it is all about the English sparkles when it comes to coronation wines, but for those who prefer something a little richer, we couldn’t resist mentioning Long Live The King – a cabernet sauvignon with the perfect Aussie ripeness, punchy cassis and an excellent name. £12.99, Laithwaites.

Gin

Who doesn’t love an afternoon G&T on a bank holiday Monday? Adnams have released a limited run of 1,000 Coronation Gins, £50, making this one a bit of a collector’s item. Taking inspiration from the King’s love of the natural world, John McCarthy – Adnams head distiller – picked out botanicals evocative of an afternoon tea in an English herb garden. Simply serve with Indian tonic water, ice, a fresh bay leaf and a sliver of cucumber.

Another top gin distiller, Silent Pool, has created a limited edition Coronation Gin, £45, that’s exclusive to Waitrose. Containing floral layers of lavender and chamomile, notes of citrus and lime leaves, and grounded with the subtle sweetness of local Surrey honey, it’s utterly delicious.

If you’re looking for a bit more bang for your buck, family gin maker Hayman’s has collaborated with up-and-coming artist Rose England to launch the limited edition London-inspired wrap for its bestselling London Dry Gin. £26 and exclusive to Waitrose, the design features iconic London landmarks, such as Big Ben, the black taxi and a red phone box.

For something a little lighter and fruitier, Sainsbury’s has also launched their Taste the Difference Orange Gin Liqueur with a hint of lemon, £8 (was £10) – wonderfully refreshing poured over ice with a dash of sparkling tonic water.

Beer

If you love a beer, you won’t feel left out amid the royal celebrations. Aldi has brought out a whole host of Coronation Craft Beers, £1.79 each. Choose from a Session IPA, Session Pale Ale, British Ale and British Lager, all in glorious limited edition prints.

Sainsbury’s has got in on the action too, with its Taste the Difference Coronation Ale, £2.50. An English ale brewed in the heart of Dorset, it’s made using crystal and chocolate malts for a toasted biscuit taste.

And Marks & Spencer is also releasing a delightful Coronation Ale, £3. Brewed with 100% English Sovereign hops from Herefordshire and pale ale malt grown organically in the UK’s finest barley-growing area of north Norfolk, it slips down like a dream.