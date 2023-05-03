Andi Oliver’s aromatic shrimp curry recipe

“This is one of those brilliant I-can’t-believe-it-was-so-quick dishes that comes together in under an hour,” says chef and Great British Menu host Andi Oliver.

“The fragrant broth is packed with succulent prawns.”

Aromatic shrimp curry

Ingredients:(Serves 4)

450g king prawns, peeled and deveined

For the green seasoning marinade:2 jalapeños, or other chillies of your choice, finely chopped2tbsp chopped chives1tbsp green seasoning (see below)Pinch each of salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the curry sauce:1tbsp rapeseed oil2 onions, very thinly sliced2 garlic cloves, grated1 red chilli, chopped2tsp ground cumin2tsp ground coriander2tsp ground turmeric2tbsp Caribbean curry powder1tsp ground cinnamon1tbsp tamarind chutney (see below)1 tomato, finely chopped1 x 400ml can of coconut milkChopped coriander and/or fresh chilli, to serve

For the green seasoning:2 sprigs of thyme10g fresh bay leaves1 small bunch of flat-leaf parsley1 small bunch of coriander4 spring onions10 garlic cloves, peeled1 green chilli or 1 Scotch bonnet, depending on how much heat you like6 little Caribbean seasoning peppers (about 20g), or a mix of red, yellow, and/or green mini sweet peppers½ white onion400ml cold pressed rapeseed oil or any neutral oilSalt and freshly ground black pepper

For the tamarind chutney:4tbsp tamarind paste2tbsp sugar (demerara or dark soft brown sugar work best)2tsp coriander seeds2tsp ground allspice2tbsp green seasoningAirtight jar or container

Method:

1. To make the green seasoning, add all the ingredients to a food processor and season to taste with salt and pepper. Whizz to the consistency of a salsa verde and keep in an airtight jar in the fridge for up to two to three weeks.

2. To make the tamarind chutney, put all the ingredients into a small saucepan with 80 millilitres of water. Set over a medium–low heat and warm through, stirring now and again, until everything is melted and combined. Leave to cool, then transfer to a sealed jar or container and store in the fridge to use as needed. The chutney should keep well for three to four weeks.

2. Put the prawns in a medium bowl and add all the marinade ingredients. Mix well and rub the marinade into the prawns with your hands so that all the prawns are well coated. Refrigerate and leave to marinate for about 20 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, to make the curry sauce, get a medium, high sided frying pan over a low–medium heat and pour in the oil. When the oil is hot, add the onions and cook down for 10–15 minutes until soft and fragrant. Add the garlic and chilli and cook for a further three minutes.

4. Add the cumin, coriander, turmeric, curry powder, and cinnamon to the pan and cook, stirring, for one minute. Add the tamarind chutney, chopped tomato, coconut milk and 350 millilitres of water. Bring to a steady simmer for five minutes.

5. Heat a griddle pan or a heavy-based frying pan until red hot, then chuck on the marinated prawns, cooking on each side for around two minutes until nicely charred all over. Transfer the prawns to the curry sauce and simmer for around four minutes to bring it all together. Finish the curry with a sprinkling of some freshly chopped coriander and/or chillies. Serve with roti or plain or coconut rice.

The Pepperpot Diaries: Stories From My Caribbean Table by Andi Oliver is published by DK, priced £27. Photography by Robert Billington. Available now.