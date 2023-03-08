Anisa Karolia’s butter chicken recipe
“A royal dish if ever there was one, butter chicken is known for its luxuriously rich texture and, for me, the thicker and creamier the better,” says food blogger Anisa Karolia.
“It’s a flavourful, aromatic curry with a butter and tomato base – wonderfully creamy and tastes out of this world.”
Butter chicken
Ingredients:(Serves 2-3)
4-5tbsp oil2 bay leaves1 onion, finely chopped500g chicken breast, cut into chunks1tsp ginger paste1tsp garlic paste1tsp chilli powder1tsp chilli flakes1tbsp Kashmiri chilli powder1tsp ground coriander1tsp ground cumin½tsp ground turmeric1tbsp butter chicken masala or tandoori masala½tsp salt½tsp ground black pepper1tbsp dried fenugreek leaves1 fresh tomato, chopped250g tomato passata100-150ml water125ml milk150ml single or double cream30g butter2tbsp lemon juiceFresh coriander, chopped, to garnish
Method:
1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan on a low heat, add the bay leaves and onion, and cook for five minutes until golden brown. Add the chicken, ginger paste and garlic paste, and cook for 25 minutes, until only a little moisture is left from the chicken.
2. Add the chilli powder, chilli flakes, Kashmiri chilli powder, ground coriander, cumin, turmeric, butter chicken masala or tandoori masala, salt, pepper and dried fenugreek, and stir well. Add the fresh tomato and passata, cook for one minute, then pour in the water, milk and cream, and stir well. Simmer for eight to 10 minutes until the sauce has thickened.
3. Add the butter, letting it melt through the sauce, then add the lemon juice, and serve sprinkled with chopped coriander.
The Ramadan Cookbook by Anisa Karolia is published by Ebury Press on March 9, priced £22. Photography by Ellis Parrinder.
